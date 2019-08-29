Current and former elected officials who represented Dubuque County in Washington, D.C., toured the Dupaco Voices site today.
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Nussle, currently the president and CEO of the Credit Union National Association, joined Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, at the soon-to-be Millwork District home of Dupaco Community Credit Union.
Nussle, who also served in President George W. Bush's Office of Management, represented the Dubuque region in the U.S. House from 1991 to 2007. Thursday's tour with Finkenauer checked a lot of boxes for Nussle.
He said Dupaco was a "rising superstar" among credit unions nationwide and that the Voices building project was indicative of that.
"They're doubling down on the Dubuque neighborhoods, the foundation of Dubuque, the legacy, what made Dubuque the bedrock of northeast Iowa," Nussle said. "Dupaco is saying, 'Let's make that come alive again,' by taking a historic building (about which) some may say, 'Tear it down.' They're saying 'No. It's historic. It's in the neighborhood where we started. Let's double down and come back.'"
The visit was a reunion of sorts for Nussle and Finkenauer. In 2006, Finkenauer worked for Nussle as a page during his final term in the U.S. House.
Finkenauer — who ran into a grade school friend on the construction crew today — spoke to the economic benefit the project has had and will have.
"Dupaco's always been about working families," she said. "It's not only about the building being built. It's about the jobs this brings through the community now and once it's built."
Both Nussle and Finkenauer acknowledged how crucial state and federal tax credits are for this project and many others in Dubuque.