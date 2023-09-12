Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation will host a paddle event to clean up the North Fork of the Maquoketa River.
The event will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, between the Ozark and Caven bridges on the Maquoketa River in Jackson County, according to a press release.
Shuttling and canoes are available, and participants can also bring their own canoe or kayak.
If weather or water level conditions are not favorable, the paddle will be rescheduled to Oct. 11.
Advance registration is required by contacting Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
