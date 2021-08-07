Concerts, animals and other attractions entertained 50,103 people at the 68th annual Dubuque County Fair.
After the 2020 fair was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers were excited to put together a full-sized fair once again, General Manager Kevin Kotz said. Last year’s fair drew 11,271 attendees over four days.
The two busiest days of this year’s fair were Saturday, when a little more than 11,000 people attended, and Sunday, which saw an attendance of about 10,000.
This year saw the return of some popular acts, along with new offerings. Some new hits included the Creative Adventure Lab and the Reptile Adventures show.
At Reptile Adventures, attendees had the opportunity to hold and take photos with reptiles such as snakes and skinks, as well as take a look at other animals on display.
Creative Adventure Lab set up a variety of crafts and activities for children to learn and have fun.
“We had a constant flow of people, kids, especially, went for that,” Kotz said.
A crowd of 3,685 watched the country concert featuring Chris Lane with special guest Casey Muessigmann on Thursday.
“I was standing by one of the gates, and every time the people screamed, it was like thunder,” Kotz said.
Kotz said the rock concert featuring Queensryche, with special guest Slaughter, had 1,377 attendees, which he attributed to on-and-off rain on Friday.
Fair Board of Directors Member Tony Steffen was on the fairgrounds throughout the week.
“It was a long and fun week with a lot of people,” Steffen said. “I couldn’t believe how many people came out for Saturday and Sunday afternoons.”
The weekend draws were the East Central Iowa Pullers Association Truck and Tractor Pull and the demolition derby, he said.
“To me, it seemed like a very successful fair,” Steffen said. “I’m still seeing comments on Facebook about how busy it was.”
Ideas for next year already are flowing. Kotz said organizers plan to expand the petting zoo and have more baby animals.
Kotz said he seeks feedback on anything and everything related to the fair, including logistical ideas. This year’s fair featured more informational signage, a modification made because of a submitted comment.
“A digital map of the fairgrounds is the next thing,” Kotz said. “I already reached out to a company that does that to get it started.”
As conversations are held about next year’s fair, Kotz said he welcomes anyone’s suggestions.
“No idea is too outlandish or too small,” he said. “I love the ideas. There is nothing better than constructive criticism.”
Those interested in sharing feedback or suggestions can call 563-588-1406 and ask for Kotz, email dbqfair@dbqfair.com or submit a message online at dbqfair.com.