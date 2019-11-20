DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Authorities said a Dyersville man was under the influence of meth when he caused a crash that injured three people, one of them seriously.
Joshua M. Krapfl, 27, recently was arrested on warrants charging possession of a controlled substance, serious injury by vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was cited with driving on the wrong side of a highway and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
According to court documents, Krapfl was driving west on 160th Street near Bear Creek west of New Vienna on Aug. 24 when he failed to negotiate a curve. He struck the south side of a bridge head-on.
Authorities said an eastbound vehicle driven by Daniel J. Funke, 56, of Dyersville, then crashed into Krapfl's pickup truck.
Funke and Krapfl's passengers, John M. Turner, 28, of Guttenberg, and Christopher L. Bruggeman, 28, of Dyersville, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the wreck, court documents state. One of Krapfl's passengers then was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment, but documents don't specify which passenger.
Investigators determined Krapfl was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash, according to court documents. They also allegedly found drugs and paraphernalia in his vehicle.