The school year might be over, but three retired Dubuque Community School District teachers are kicking off the summer with a fun self-guided tour that will culminate in a celebration of books and reading.
Janet Walker, Marsha Kasemeier and Sandy Clark, who have a combined 115 years of elementary school teaching experience, are hosting a Little Free Library Book Worm Treasure Hunt on Saturday, June 11.
The self-guided tour of more than 15 little free libraries will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed at 2:30 by a celebration with activities, meet-and-greet opportunities with local authors, food and door prizes at the Dubuque Community School District’s parking lot at 2300 Chaney Road.
The event is designed to introduce families to the freestanding book exchange boxes and how to use them, as well as the joy and importance of reading.
“The goal is to promote and encourage reading among all ages, especially through the summer,” Walker said.
Little Free Library was founded in 2009 when Todd Bol, of Hudson, Wis., built a miniature, one-room schoolhouse model, put it on a post in his front yard and filled it with books for people to take or borrow. The idea quickly caught on with people worldwide. The nonprofit now has more than 125,000 registered libraries in all 50 states and more than 100 countries.
A listing of all the libraries on the tour are available at Carnegie-Stout Library and in each of the libraries whose owners, or “stewards” as Little Free Library refers to them, have agreed to be included.
“Some of the stewards are planning special activities at their libraries,” Kasemeier said. “They’re decorating them, giving away stickers, having refreshments, that kind of thing. One has a husband who is an artist, and he’s going to do chalk art on their driveway.”
Entry forms for door prizes also will be at each library, then collected for the drawing at the after-party.
The women are excited to educate attendees on how the libraries work.
“I think a lot of people drive by them all the time and really have no idea what they are,” Clark said.
The idea is to exchange books — bring a book you would like to leave in the library and take one you would like to read — but Walker emphasized that’s not a hard-and-fast rule.
“People can absolutely take books without leaving one,” she said. “Or leave books without taking one.”
Walker said they have received a lot of community support from the school district and area businesses.
“It’s definitely been a collaborative effort,” she said.
The women hope to make the event an annual happening, spreading their love of reading and learning to children and adults alike.
“It’s going to be a fun celebration of reading and books for everybody,” Clark said.
