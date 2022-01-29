Chris Appelman and his wife, Emily, have been selling their locally-grown vegetables and mushrooms at the Dubuque Winter Farmers Market for seven years.
Since then, the Appelmans, of Stone Hollow Gardens and Shroomery near Durango, have had two children and saw the COVID-19 pandemic affect market crowds.
However, Chris Appelman said this year appears to be drawing more typical market crowds. The Winter Farmers Market began in November at the Kennedy Mall and will take place from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through April.
"It's starting to get back to normal," he said. "I think it's changed the market to a degree. But people want to be closer to their food. There's less people in between if you buy from the market."
On Saturday, Appelmans saw a steady stream of customers at their large booth, which included a variety of dried mushrooms, fresh eggs, plant starters and mushroom grow kits to aid community members in their own mushroom growing ventures.
Danielle Stowell, market manager for the Dubuque Winter Farmers Market, also said that the market's crowd seems to be bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted a shortened 2019-20 winter market season.
"The foot traffic is not quite as high as previous seasons, but vendors are really pleased with the people coming out," Stowell said. "A lot of them have customers that come out every week."
She added that the market typically has around 30 vendors between people who set up booths for the whole season and vendors who sign up on a week-by-week basis.
For Chris Appelman, connecting with the customers is the best part of the market experience.
He added that being a vendor also allows him to be part of making locally-grown, healthy foods available to the community.
The Appelmans sell their produce at market value instead of retail value, Chris said. Stone Hollow also offers a Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA, program that allows people to pay for boxes of produce each week.
"Emily and I, we were once a family who would go to the market and couldn't buy a pepper, and that's when peppers were like $3," Appelman said. "A lot of consumers think of markets as highly elitist events where they can't afford to fill their fridges. But farmers are starting to see there's a need to be filled."
Appelman said that he and his family have also taken their knowledge about mushroom cultivation to others, offering opportunities for people to gather their own food to later turn into a multi-course meal.
Appelman said he grew up foraging for mushrooms with his family, and it is a great way for people to eat locally while staying active.
"My kids spend more time running barefoot through the fields than they do watching TV," he said.