PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As national attention to the disproportionate impact of unemployment, police violence and COVID-19 on black people has grown, members of Platteville’s black community have launched a network to spur area residents to action.
The Black Platteville Community Network seeks to realize new possibilities for black liberation and the community’s full existence in society.
“There have always been conversations on how to figure out how to galvanize the black community of Platteville by getting them in the same room and to talk about specific needs … and how to build some coalitions,” said network member and former Platteville resident Jeremy Payne, of Mineral Point.
The network aims to serve people in Grant, Iowa, Lafayette and Dubuque counties who identify as a part of the black diaspora; are bi- or interracial; are a parent, guardian or caretaker of black children; or who have other black affiliation. It does not distinguish leaders within its membership — now exceeding 55 — so as to give all participants a voice.
“Between my experiences growing up here, from being mixed, to now having my son, who is black, and his dad’s treatment here, jobs-wise — the ways people look at you in the store, piece by piece, it started to bother us more,” said Platteville resident Ali Mausser. “We don’t have police shootings, but we do have problems here.”
After members establish priorities at upcoming meetings, the network invites allies from other racial and ethnic backgrounds to assist in undertakings, which could take on a regional focus beyond the city.
“There have been a lot of Platteville community organizations that have reached out to extend a hand in support,” Payne said.
The network is launching a Black Joy Celebration Series — multiple events to build up the black community. The first, which occurs today, is a barbecue and facilitated discussion for community members.
“It’s essentially for black folks to come together and be as black as they can be,” Payne said. “Because we don’t have many spaces like that in our area, … spaces where you can have the young folks and the elders and people from LGBTQ backgrounds who can be in a room and just show up and be.”
Other upcoming happenings are open to the public, including a Juneteenth celebration and memorial ceremony for those who have lost their lives to police misconduct.