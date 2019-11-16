MONTICELLO, Iowa — A ticket sales date has been set for a superstar country band coming to Monticello next summer.
Tickets for the Zac Brown Band’s Saturday, July 25, performance at the Great Jones County Fair will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22.
The band has notched 13 No. 1 hits on the Country Airplay chart since 2008, including “Chicken Fried,” “Colder Weather,” “Toes,” “Knee Deep” and “Keep Me in Mind.”
Tickets to the Monticello show are $89, plus fees. They can be purchased at greatjonescountyfair.com.
Meanwhile, ticket sales already are underway for the second announced headliner for next year’s fair — star country duo Dan & Shay. Tickets for that Thursday, July 23, show start at $63, plus fees.
Fair officials have not announced the headliner yet for Friday, July 24.