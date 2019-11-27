A breakaway alternative to the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa will begin July 12 in Dubuque, organizers announced today.
It will travel across the state from east to west.
Organizers of Iowa's Ride unveiled the event’s 416-mile route today.
The July 12-18 bicycle ride opens in Dubuque and finishes in Rock Rapids, with overnight stops in Monticello, Vinton, Eldora, Clarion, Emmetsburg and Sheldon.
Registration is available at iowasride.com.
Iowa's Ride was created by T.J. Juskiewicz and other former officials of RAGBRAI, which will be held July 19 to 25. Its route for next year will be announced in January.
Juskiewicz said in a statement in October that RAGBRAI organizers were upset with the Des Moines Register's and Gannett’s handling of criticism following a story involving fundraiser Carson King.
RAGBRAI, which began in 1973, starts with bicyclists dipping their tires in the Missouri River. After a grueling seven-day ride, they dip their tires in the Mississippi River.