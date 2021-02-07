The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors last week approved $1.5 million in capital projects for the conservation department, including major stream rehabilitation near a popular recreation area.
The 24 improvements in the conservation department’s budget request for the fiscal year starting July 1 include several from its long-term comprehensive plan.
The highest-profile and most expensive budget item is a $550,000 stream rehabilitation and stabilization on a popular stretch of Catfish Creek through Swiss Valley Park. Visitors often play in the stream at a spot where the road crosses the water and dips into a shallow point in the creek.
Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board, told supervisors it is a time-honored tradition, but not necessarily a safe one.
“One of the problems at Swiss Valley Park is, everybody wants to play in the stream,” he said. “And the easiest place for them to do that right now is in the stream crossing — right in the roadway. As part of this project, we intend to build a stream play area downstream from the creek crossing to keep children and people from playing in the road, basically.”
Another piece of the project is structural work on damaged banks nearby.
“Our stream banks in the park are straight up and down,” Preston said. “They really took a beating in that flood in 2011 when we had the 16-inch rain overnight.”
He said Catfish Creek Watershed Coalition has $250,000 available for the project, so the county would pay $300,000.
The budget also includes $100,000 for the county’s Land Acquisition Fund to be available for future land purchases. Preston said his department is targeting areas adjacent to existing properties.
Preston also asked for $80,000 to design a proposed realignment of the entrance road at Swiss Valley Nature Center. The project would alleviate tight parking and relocate the road to the rear of the center.
“That front part with a parking area is very dangerous,” Preston said of the current alignment. “That’s where kids are coming in and out of our nature center, in between vehicles and heavy traffic.”
The actual project is estimated to cost $6 million, which would require outside investment, Preston said. Completing the design would help officials secure funding, though Preston admitted he is new to fundraising and agreed with supervisors’ encouragement to form a committee to assess possible sources of funds.
Supervisors opted not to approve that part of the budget, saying they would like to further assess funding options before proceeding.
“I have warmed to this project over time,” said Supervisor Jay Wickham, who also serves on the conservation board. “But I would be fine waiting until we hold a work session on this.”
The conservation expenditures will be included in the county budget that supervisors will consider before it is due to the state in March.