ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury city officials are considering the implementation of a citywide rental inspection program.
The city recently partnered with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach on a pilot program aimed at helping communities navigate conversations around potential implementation of rental inspections. Asbury is the first city in the state to participate.
As part of that program, the city and extension staff distributed a communitywide survey on the topic and held two public meetings, the second of which was Tuesday at Asbury City Hall.
Asbury currently does not have an ordinance in place to outline inspection standards at rental properties, so most resident complaints are referred back to the landlord unless they violate nuisance codes.
Officials now are considering a program requiring routine inspections of all rental units every few years to check for health and safety concerns such as exposed wiring or mold. Landlords then would be notified of any issues and given time to correct them.
“(The city) doesn’t receive very many complaints, … but this is about being proactive rather than reactive,” City Administrator Beth Bonz said. “The ultimate goal is safety.”
Tuesday’s community conversation attracted a handful of city officials, local landlords and one building inspector. The feedback received will be used by extension staff alongside survey data to complete a report within the next month on potentially implementing an inspection program.
“This is not an authoritative decision making process right now. It’s a chance to engage the community,” said Lindsay Henderson, community and economic development extension specialist. “We don’t try to be prescriptive about what is best. We’re just helping explore the issue.”
Several attendees mentioned the partial collapse of a Davenport apartment complex in May as one reason to pursue a proactive program. While Asbury does not have high rises like that building, attendees used it as an example of the importance of early intervention.
Others brought up potential privacy and scheduling concerns with mandatory inspections.
U.S. Census Data indicates roughly 5% of Asbury’s housing stock is made up of rentals. Of renters who responded to the community survey, most rated their units in “mostly fair” or “mostly good” condition.
Renters surveyed also were more likely to support the implementation of an inspection program or potentially support a program while landlord respondents were more likely to oppose it.
Given the small percentage and relatively good condition of rental housing, Council Member Russ Domeyer inquired at Tuesday’s meeting if the city really needed to pursue an inspection program.
“I’m not sure there are many implications if we delay this,” Domeyer said. “The eye opener for me was the 5% (figure). … I’m concerned that we’re dealing with a small issue.”
Henderson agreed Asbury has an unusually low rental rate but cautioned that number could change if currently owner-occupied homes become rentals in the future.
She also said implementing a program when the housing stock is in good quality can be more efficient in maintaining safe units than implementing one when concerns are numerous and immediate.
“In some regards, that makes it easier to initiate a program when you already have that good baseline,” Henderson said. “You may have some units that need a few improvements, but that’s a much smaller lift than when you already have a serious problem.”
Landlord Rob Donovan attended Tuesday’s meeting and said he doesn’t have any inherent objections to an inspection program but that he does want more information on how it would be implemented in Asbury.
Donovan owns 20 rental units in the city, and he expressed concern that a program potentially could go beyond checking for health and safety concerns to dictating cosmetic concerns such as mandating the replacement of old but functioning cabinetry.
“Some tenants might want new paint or window coverings or cabinets, but these things are not health and safety issues, and they’re nothing that should be covered in an inspection program,” Donovan said. “I’m not saying that I’m against it, I just want to know more before (it’s put in place).”
Bonz replied that the city’s intent would not be to dictate cosmetic changes. She also said there will be further opportunities for community input after the extension report is completed.
Should the city pursue the program, it also would require City Council approval.
“We’re going to go into research mode for now, so I can’t really say a timeline right now,” Bonz said after Tuesday’s meeting. “But there will definitely be more community conversations.”