Dubuque’s local airport is moving forward with a project to power its terminal building with solar power.
On Tuesday, the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission approved awarding an initial contract to Eagle Point Solar for the construction of a $1.5 million solar array.
The planned array, which will be located next to the Captain Robert L. Martin Terminal Building, will be used to power the structure, saving the airport approximately $80,000 per year in energy costs.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing said the project could mark the first phase of a larger initiative to install multiple solar arrays at the airport to power much of the complex.
“Several airports have already picked up on this,” Dalsing said. “Ideally, we would do another phase that would take care of the airfield lighting, and then we could do a third phase to run our general aviation facilities.”
To pay for the project, the airport will apply for a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration that will cover the majority of the cost. Dalsing said the FAA had already given the airport the green light to search for bidders, so the grant application is likely to be approved.
The city will be required to pay approximately $87,000 of the project cost.
The cost to construct the array did come in slightly above initial engineering estimates of $1,175,000. Eagle Point Solar, providing the lowest of three bids, offered to complete the project for $1,259,102. Engineering and design fees made up the rest of the costs to the city.
As part of the project, Dalsing said batteries also will be installed next to the array so that solar power generated during the day can be used to power the facility at night.
However, it could be some time before the solar array takes off.
While the components for the project will likely be ordered soon, Dalsing said high demand for solar technology throughout the country has created long wait times. For now, he doesn’t anticipate construction to begin until spring 2024.
“The lead time for solar and electronic components is really long right now,” Dalsing said. “That’s something that is simply out of our control.”
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh praised the project as another step in the city’s sustainability efforts.
“It’s great to have access to a funding stream that allows us to take a more sustainable approach,” Cavanagh said. “It takes a lot of energy to run an airport, so this is a good first step.”
