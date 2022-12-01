Dubuque’s local airport is moving forward with a project to power its terminal building with solar power.

On Tuesday, the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission approved awarding an initial contract to Eagle Point Solar for the construction of a $1.5 million solar array.

(1) comment

MD951

Nothing like installing solar array on the Titanic

