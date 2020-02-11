PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a Platteville man nearly hit a deputy and then led law enforcement on a chase with speeds reaching 100 mph Saturday night.
A Grant County Sheriff’s Department vehicle crashed during the pursuit, which ended when the vehicle driven by Travis W. Aide, 23, got stuck in a cornfield.
Aide was arrested on charges of fleeing/eluding and felony bail jumping, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. He also was arrested on warrants charging criminal damage to property and failure to report to jail.
Aide’s passenger, Taylor M. Rode, 20, of Platteville, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of felony bail jumping.
The release states that deputies tried to arrest Aide in the small community of Arthur at about 8 p.m. Saturday as he was leaving a residence in a truck bearing a stolen license plate.
Aide “nearly struck one of the deputies before taking off at a high rate of speed.” Two deputies pursued, but on a sharp corner, one of those vehicles slid off the road “due to gravel and low visibility caused by the truck and first squad car kicking up dirt.”
The deputy’s squad car was heavily damaged, but he was not injured. His name has not been released.
The pursuit continued on rural roads for about 10 miles at speeds up to 100 mph. Aide’s vehicle tried to pull into a driveway on Dry Hollow Road, but his vehicle left the roadway and entered a cornfield, where the pursuit continued until the truck broke down.