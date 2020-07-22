News in your town

Governor's spokesman: Process concerns prompted changes to Dubuque's Test Iowa site

Lancaster council OKs liquor license fee reductions in light of pandemic closures

8 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County as testing slows to 104 in 24 hours

Dubuque man accused of threatening mom with hammer sentenced to probation

City of Peosta halts in-person transactions due to increasing COVID-19 cases

Dubuque Mass to honor former visiting priest who died after contracting COVID-19

Dubuque airport terminal to be renamed for pioneering Black combat pilot

Local families look to home schooling, remote learning during pandemic

Waves of eviction cases arrive at Dubuque County courts, not stopped by prevention initiatives

Dubuque airport terminal to be renamed for pioneering Black combat pilot

Elkader business wins $10,000 in statewide pitch contest

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)