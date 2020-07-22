GALENA, Ill. — Construction is underway to carve out a new trail system and restore ecological sites along hundreds of acres that connect two units of land at Apple River Canyon State Park.
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation purchased 1.2 miles of frontage land on the Apple River and 334 acres of forest, grassland, prairie and agricultural land, which will become part of Apple River Canyon.
The foundation has been working on land acquisition for about two years, but the project has moved slowly as of late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Steve Barg, the foundation’s executive director.
“This is one of the missing pieces we have been able to acquire,” he said. “We have already started putting in trails along the river and up on the bluff, and we are working to do the ecological work to make the trails healthy again and connect them to what already exists.”
The total project, which includes the land purchase, a new parking lot and land restoration, will cost $1.98 million.
Barg said throughout the years, the foundation has been able to acquire land throughout Jo Daviess County to be used for conservation. With this recent purchase, it now owns more than 1,800 acres.
“Our organization was formed as a nonprofit organization,” he said. “We get no state tax dollars. We do all of this through donations. Luckily, there is a very robust, strong community in Jo Daviess County that cares about conservation.”
The land called the Dick Dvorak Addition was purchased by the foundation in the spring and funded through a combination of grants from Grand Victoria Foundation and Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation, along with a loan from The Conservation Fund.
Jolie Krasinski, program director with the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation, said her organization awarded Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation a $694,000 grant to acquire the natural area and an additional $10,000 to help restore farmland into grassland and meadows.
“The protection of the Dvorak property builds upon the work of JDCF and many other partners to create a corridor along the Apple River,” she said. “The JDCF in particular has done a terrific job of restoring natural habitats.”
Genese Leach, environment program officer for Grand Victoria Foundation, said the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation received a grant of about $466,000 from her foundation to help acquire the land and restore it.
“I believe the Apple River is really important to the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation and is really important to a lot of conservation foundations in Jo Daviess County,” she said.
Barg said about five miles of new hiking trails and a parking lot will be complete next year.
“I am excited that this is part of a larger, longer-term effort to preserve one of the most beautiful resources we have in Illinois,” he said. “People come from all over the state to camp at Apple River Canyon, so it is nice to enhance something that is already there. It is part of the almost 2,000-acre preserved corridor.”
The foundation will host a free webinar at 7 p.m. today to provide more information on the land acquisition. Anyone wishing to attend can sign up by emailing the foundation at info@jdcf.org.