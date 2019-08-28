MANCHESTER, Iowa — Bonnie and Lonnie Opitz set up their camper recently at Baileys Ford Park, near the confluence of the Maquoketa River and a trout stream.
The couple from Aurora try to visit the Delaware County park once or twice per month, drawn in by the chance to fish and relax.
“We’ve gotten lucky,” Bonnie Opitz said. “Every time we’ve come this year, this has been our spot. ... You can just sit here and watch the kayaks go by.”
Located a few miles southeast of Manchester, Baileys Ford Park offers visitors opportunities for camping, hiking, fishing, boating and other outdoor activities.
“Just to come here and walk up and down the trout stream is amazing,” said Garlyn Glanz, Delaware County Conservation director.
A gravel road that winds through Baileys Ford Park leads visitors to various amenities.
Campsites in the southern end of the park run alongside a trout stream and toward the Maquoketa River. The stream is regularly stocked with trout by Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff, Glanz said.
Anglers can also put small- to medium-sized fishing boats into the river at access points in the park.
“A lot of people will put in here and go upriver, and it’s good fishing,” Glanz said.
The river is also a popular spot for paddlers, who often take their kayaks and canoes out at Baileys Ford at the end of the Maquoketa River Water Trail.
“On the weekends, the banks are pretty well full of people,” Glanz said.
Baileys Ford features about 80 campsites spread throughout the park, and visitors also can access a shower facility with restrooms.
Campsites are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Conservation crews encourage people looking to camp for a weekend to arrive on Wednesday or Thursday if they have a particular spot in mind.
“Otherwise, if you can get in, you’ll take what’s left,” Glanz said.
Glanz drove through the park on a recent afternoon, passing through a mix of wooded areas and grassy clearings. Not far from the road were various campsites, playgrounds, picnic shelters and a sand volleyball court, among other things.
Markers at various points off the road mark access points to hiking trails. Glanz said he is particularly partial to a trail that runs through the Kuhlman Wildlife Area, adjacent to the northwest portion of Baileys Ford.
“It’s just a beautiful area to go through, and quiet, and the different seasons present different images,” he said.
Rob and Karley Woodward, of Shullsburg, Wis., make regular trips to Baileys Ford Park and camp out there one week at a time. The park is clean, quiet and well-maintained, Karley Woodward said, and the price to camp is reasonable.
“We recommend this place to everybody,” she said.
The two said they enjoy fishing, relaxing, visiting with family members who live in Manchester and sitting around the campfire.
“It isn’t that far from home, and yet it’s far enough from home to enjoy yourself,” Rob Woodward said.