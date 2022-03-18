Today, E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road
7:30 to 8:30 p.m. A short, guided group hike in the moonlight, listening for barred owls, great horned owls and other sounds of the night. Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/mr4dm6zu Cost: Free admission. More information: 563-556-0620.
Classical Blast in Kilts
Saturday, Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa
7 p.m. Chicago’s Classical Blast brings its Celtic concert show to Ohnward. Hear rock versions of contemporary Irish songs and familiar music from Irish rock bands such as U2, Snow Patrol, The Cranberries and Dropkick Murphies. Cost: $22 in advance, $25 at the door for adults; $13 in advance, $15 at the door for ages 18 and younger. More information: www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
Spring Garage Sale
Saturday, Grand Ballroom, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come treasure hunting at the annual spring garage sale. Cost: $1 admission. More information: 563-588-1406.
St. Paddy’s 5K Platteville
Saturday, The Annex, 230 Dubuque Road, Platteville, Wis.
10:30 a.m. to noon. Registration and packet pickup begins at 9:30 a.m. For participants registered in advance, packets can be picked up between noon and 6:30 p.m. today at High Vibe Fitness. This fun walk/run is not timed. Entry fee includes swag bag, a drink ticket for The Annex after-party and race bib. Cost: $35. More information: www.pville5k.com.
16th Annual Port of Potosi Brewerania & Collectibles Show
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Buy, sell and trade old beer and brewery items, and get specials for tours of national breweries and brewery museums. Cost: $3 admission. Homemade food available. More information: 608-642-0321.
Cabin Fever Retreat
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kick the winter blues with an interactive shopping experience at the annual Cabin Fever Retreat. Shop more than 50 local vendors, enjoy a fashion show, wine tasting, cooking demonstrations, DIY art activities and chair massages. Cost: $2 admission. More information: www.dbqfair.com.