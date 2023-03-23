Iowa State Trooper and Manchester resident Devin Brooks (second from left) along with Trooper Boyd Eser, receive the Sullivan Brothers Award for Valor in Des Moines on March 3. Among those at the ceremony were (from left) Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Brooks, Eser, Kelly Sullivan (granddaughter of Albert Sullivan), IDPS Commissioner Stephan Bayens and Iowa State Patrol Chief Col. Nathan Fulk.
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Iowa State Trooper and Manchester resident Devin Brooks was one of two Iowa State Patrol troopers to receive the Sullivan Brothers Award for Valor for lifesaving efforts performed following a crash in Blackhawk County last year.
The award is given to peace officers, firefighters or any first responders who, while serving in an official capacity, distinguish themselves by the performance of a heroic act in excess of normal demands where the person was fully aware of the threat to his or her public safety, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety website.
The award is named in memory of George, Frank, Joe, Matt and Albert Sullivan, who served together on the USS Juneau during the Guadalcanal naval battle in the fall of 1942. All five brothers died together when Japanese torpedoes struck their ship.
Brooks and Trooper Boyd Eser were returning to Post 10 in Oelwein after conducting an interview in Cedar Falls on July 1.
“We were deciding which way to take back to the office and had decided on one specific route,” Brooks said. “Once we left, on the spur of the moment, I decided to take a different route. We came across a bunch of cars at an intersection and a bunch of smoke.”
Brooks said he couldn’t see the cars in the ditch and initially thought they were approaching a grass fire. Drivers already on the scene told the troopers two people in one of the cars were trapped.
As the engine compartment of the car was on fire, Brooks entered the car through the back door.
“I couldn’t see in there but worked my way to the front seat and grabbed ahold of the driver and pulled her into the back seat. With the help of others, we got her out of the vehicle,” he said.
The passenger was pinned in the car. Brooks worked his way back and tried to free the passenger but was unsuccessful.
“The flames were working their way back to the gas tank, and I thought for sure the car would explode,” he said. “It was smoking really bad. The fire department had to use mechanical means to get her out of the car.”
Brooks and Eser suffered smoke inhalation and suffered minor burns. The driver of the vehicle survived, while the pinned passenger did not.
Brooks said he and Eser simply did their job when they came upon the scene.
“Obviously, the thought is there of what could happen with the car exploding, but it’s the actions of trying to save other people that just take over,” Brooks said. “Time isn’t really on your side at that point.”
Brooks and Eser received their awards during a ceremony in Des Moines this month. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds; Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens; Iowa State Patrol Col. Nathan Fulk; and Kelly Sullivan, the granddaughter of Albert Sullivan, participated in the award ceremony.
Brooks, a 2013 graduate of West Delaware High School, was quick to credit others besides Eser and himself.
“We were the first ones there, but there were a lot of people involved,” he said. “The paramedics transported the driver we got out, the hospital and the doctors treated her, and the volunteer firefighters were on the scene pretty quickly.”
