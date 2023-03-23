03222023-award.jpg
Buy Now

Iowa State Trooper and Manchester resident Devin Brooks (second from left) along with Trooper Boyd Eser, receive the Sullivan Brothers Award for Valor in Des Moines on March 3. Among those at the ceremony were (from left) Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Brooks, Eser, Kelly Sullivan (granddaughter of Albert Sullivan), IDPS Commissioner Stephan Bayens and Iowa State Patrol Chief Col. Nathan Fulk.

 Contributed

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Iowa State Trooper and Manchester resident Devin Brooks was one of two Iowa State Patrol troopers to receive the Sullivan Brothers Award for Valor for lifesaving efforts performed following a crash in Blackhawk County last year.

The award is given to peace officers, firefighters or any first responders who, while serving in an official capacity, distinguish themselves by the performance of a heroic act in excess of normal demands where the person was fully aware of the threat to his or her public safety, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety website.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.