CASCADE, Iowa — Realizing that waiting for an emergency is too late, Cascade City Council members this month approved an emergency response plan to be enacted if the city’s drinking water is ever compromised.
The plan was put together with input from Cascade Public Works, City Administrator Deanna McCusker, the directors of Jones County and Dubuque County emergency management agencies and a representative from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The comprehensive document establishes a chain of command and assigns specific duties to Mayor Greg Staner, McCusker, Council Member Steve Knepper, water inspector Marty Hoffmann and wastewater inspector Phil Gehl.
“We’re hoping we never need it,” McCusker said. “We’ll always have this plan to know what we’re going to do and who’s going to notify the public.”
McCusker mentioned that some cities have had tornadoes and officials have not been able to get to their water towers to check them and make sure the water they provided was safe for drinking.
She also cited towns that did not have a plan in place and, when emergencies arose, were unprepared to have secondary options for providing drinking water.
McCusker said the city is reaching out to local vendors to see if the city can get a supply of bottled water in case of an emergency.
“It’s better to have a plan in place and hopefully never need it than not to have a plan and we’re all of the sudden, ‘What are we going to do?’” McCusker said.
Knepper added that it would be a good idea to locate citizens near Cascade who have private wells.