The Multicultural Family Center and the Dubuque Black Men Coalition will present a free personal development program for male teenagers on four Saturdays this month.
The 2020 Manhood Project launches with a session from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Prescott Elementary School, 1151 White St., according to a social media post by the center. Subsequent sessions begin at 9 a.m. on March 14, 21 and 28, at Prescott.
The post states that the program focuses on “manhood and responsibility, career paths focusing on trades and healthy relationships.”
Participants register at the first session. Lunch is provided.
Email Adam Moore at dahmon@msn.com for more information.