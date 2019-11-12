PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A judge recently dismissed a school district’s motion for a summary judgment in connection to a lawsuit brought against it by the family of a Prairie du Chien boy.
Dennis and Talmadge Knight are suing the Prairie du Chien Area School District and its employees for negligence after a principal caused a chemical burn on Talmadge’s hand.
The lawsuit demands $50,000 in compensation for damages sustained by Talmadge.
Earlier this year, the school district filed a motion for summary judgment, but La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke recently denied it.
Talmadge, then 14 years old, was burned when Bluff View Intermediate School Principal Aaron Amundson rubbed a cleaning agent on Knight’s hand to remove something written on it. A jury acquitted Amundson of child abuse during a criminal trial in August 2018, but he resigned from his principal position in May of this year.
The next hearing in the civil case is set for June 18.