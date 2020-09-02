A U.S. senator is calling for a review of the route approved by federal officials in the construction of a controversial high-voltage transmission project that is slated to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge.
Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., has requested the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Rural Utilities Service respond to concerns raised by opponents of the project, specifically their reasons for not considering a route that avoids the refuge among the alternatives the agencies evaluated.
“There were no route alternatives in the final selection that would have avoided the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge, so the managers of this natural resource were selecting among options with negative impacts,” she wrote. “The route chosen was not the one predicted to have the least environmental harm.”
The Cardinal-Hickory Creek project involves the construction in the coming year of a 100-mile line that stretches from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis. It is a $492 million joint undertaking of ITC Midwest, American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently approved the line’s route across the refuge and Mississippi River at Cassville, Wis.
The project already received approval by Iowa and Wisconsin utility regulatory agencies, but the latter’s decision is being challenged in state and federal court.