Electricity transmission company ITC Midwest is conducting aerial evaluations of high-voltage transmission structures and lines throughout its service territory.
The helicopter patrols will take place through Monday, Aug. 17, weather permitting, according to a press release.
The inspections will be performed on lines in Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
The inspections being conducted include the steel structures, wood poles, wires, insulators and other equipment.
Low-altitude flights are part of the normal procedure, according to the release.