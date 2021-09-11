A steady stream of climbers inched their way down the Hotel Julien in Dubuque on Friday afternoon to the cheers of excited supporters and the confusion of those passing by.
“I definitely had fun waving at the ground,” participant Ry Meyer said. “But letting go of the rope to wave was the only scary part.”
The rappelling event was a United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States fundraiser. Funds were being raised all day. At 1:30 p.m., United Way development director Ellen Dettmer said organizers were projecting raising $86,000.
That surpassed Over the Edge’s goal of $80,000, a big jump over last year’s proceeds of $55,000.
Meyer, an immigration attorney at Catholic Charities, said he had never rappelled down a building before. United Way is a supporter of Catholic Charities.
“We really appreciated the United Way of the Tri-States supporting us, and we like to support them, so I was pretty excited to help raise some money for them,” Meyer said.
This sentiment was repeated by many participants as they landed on their feet.
There were 58 rappelers, all of whom raised at least $1,000 to participate. Forty volunteers helped the event run smoothly, escorting participants and engaging the crowd.
“This so far is the most amount of edgers we’ve had,” Dettmer said. “This year especially, the majority are new edgers.”
The first pair down the Julien was uncle and nephew Tony and Sam LoBianco. The duo rappelled in style, decked out in white and black tuxedos from Gordon’s Toggery.
Their outfits were complete with canes, though they weren’t able to bring the canes with them as they edged down the brick building.
This was Tony LoBianco’s second time participating. He climbed down in a similar fashion two years ago during United Way’s first Over the Edge fundraiser on behalf of Zazou’s Bridal Boutique & Tuxedos. This year he also rappelled for Gordon’s Toggery.
“I just turned 70, and I thought this would be the thing to do,” Tony LoBianco said.
He praised the view of the city and Mississippi River.
“You see it like not many people get to see it,” Tony LoBianco said.