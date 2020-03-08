Police said a 28-year-old Dubuque man sent an explicit picture via social media platform Snapchat to a girl who was younger than 15.
Anthony L. Carroll, of 4307 Canary Drive, was arrested Friday on a charge of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors. He made an initial appearance in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County later that day.
Authorities said the girl, whom Carroll knew, reported receiving the obscene picture in August. She told police that Carroll had sent her a pornographic image through Snapchat, a phone messaging app.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Police interviewed Carroll, who at first denied sending the photo, according to court documents. However, he later contacted investigators and admitted sending the girl a nude image he found on the internet.