Fincel's Sweet Corn locations in Dubuque

Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot, 2675 Northwest Arterial

- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Parking lot of the former Shopko building, 255 John F. Kennedy Road

- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

* Locations will close early if products sell out.