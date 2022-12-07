KIELER, Wis. — The U.S. Department of Labor and a Kieler-headquartered company have reached an agreement in a federal lawsuit alleging that the company employed minor children in hazardous conditions.
Attorneys for U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Martin Walsh filed documents this week stating that the labor department reached a resolution with Packers Sanitation Services Inc.
PSSI is a cleaning and sanitation company providing contract work at meatpacking and slaughtering facilities and employs 17,000 people at more than 700 locations across the country.
The labor department filed the lawsuit Nov. 9, seeking a permanent injunction “restraining (PSSI) and its agents from using oppressive child labor,” documents state. The agreement reached by both parties “resolves the claims raised in the complaint.”
U.S. District Judge John Gerrard issued a consent order and judgment Tuesday. The order permanently prohibits PSSI from engaging in “oppressive child labor,” documents state.
Gerrard’s order also states that PSSI is to review its policies in relation to child labor provisions in the Fair Labor Standards Act and hire a third-party consultant in the next 90 days to provide quarterly child labor compliance training to all management personnel for the next three years.
The consultant also will periodically visit PSSI sites on a quarterly basis.
“(PSSI) shall impose sanctions, including termination and/or suspension, upon any management personal responsible for child labor violations after the date of this order,” the order states.
Though the lawsuit now is resolved, documents filed on behalf of the labor department state that civil penalties against PSSI still could be issued, though the penalties would be handled through a separate process with the labor department’s administrative law judges.
“The Department of Labor’s investigation into (PSSI’s) compliance with the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 ... is ongoing, and the results of said investigation may result in the issuance of civil money penalties for child labor violations found,” documents state.
Gerrard’s order states that the investigation to assessment of civil penalties will occur within the next 90 days. PSSI will have 10 days to remedy any violations found by the consultant following the Department of Labor’s investigation.
A statement on behalf of PSSI was provided to the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday.
“We are pleased to have reached a resolution with the Department of Labor inquiry into this matter,” the statement reads. “We have been crystal clear from the start. PSSI has a zero-tolerance policy against employing anyone under the age of 18 and fully shares DOL’s objective of ensuring it is followed to the letter at all local plants.
“While we already have industry-leading procedures to confirm the identities of our employees — including mandatory use of the government’s E-verify system for new hires, extensive training, multiple audits and biometrics — we wholly support working to further strengthen those policies moving forward.”
The labor department filed the federal lawsuit against PSSI on Nov. 9, alleging that the company had children working in hazardous conditions in facilities in Nebraska and Minnesota.
The investigation, which commenced in August, found at least 31 children ages 13 to 17 working at PSSI facilities. Documents state that minors cleaned power equipment overnight, and one 13-year-old suffered a “serious” chemical burn from one facility’s chemical cleaners.
However, documents filed by the labor department last week state that they found an additional 11 children, ages 14 to 17, hired by PSSI at facilities in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas since Nov. 9. Documents allege that four of these minors are currently employed by the company.
“This brings the total to forty-two (42) minor children at four facilities in which PSSI operates — a number which will likely only grow,” documents state.