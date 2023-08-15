Dbq Brewing and Malting
A portion of Jackson Street closed to thru traffic on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. City of Dubuque officials closed a segment of the road until further notice due to structural concerns with the Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co. building at 3000 Jackson St.

 Dave Kettering

City of Dubuque officials have closed off streets surrounding a deteriorating historic building after a report indicated that the structure poses a “significant danger to the public.”

The city also sent letters to residents living around the Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co. building at 3000 Jackson Street, informing them their properties are within the potential “fall zone” if the building were to collapse.

