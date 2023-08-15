City of Dubuque officials have closed off streets surrounding a deteriorating historic building after a report indicated that the structure poses a “significant danger to the public.”
The city also sent letters to residents living around the Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co. building at 3000 Jackson Street, informing them their properties are within the potential “fall zone” if the building were to collapse.
After receiving an analysis of the building by engineering firm WHKS on Friday, city officials closed Jackson Street between East 29th and East 32nd streets to avoid any potential danger to residents. A portion of East 30th Street has remained closed since June after city officials reported debris falling from the building.
Recommended for you
WHKS was hired by the city to perform a structural analysis of the building earlier this summer.
City officials have determined that the building needs immediate corrective action and have given the property’s owner, Steve Emerson, 14 days to submit a plan to address any structure deficiencies of concern.
Emerson, who has been attempting for years to secure funding to renovate the building into new apartments and commercial space, said he cannot apply for state funding for the project again until April.
If he cannot find a way to stabilize the building until then, Emerson said, the structure likely will be demolished.
“We’ll have to take a hard look at it and see if we can stabilize and hold it until then,” he said. “If not, I think we’ll have to demo it and see what we can salvage.”
Michael Belmont, the city’s assistant director of housing and community development, said city staff moved to close the portion of Jackson Street in front of the Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co. building after receiving the building assessment.
The report named 10 “critical” areas of the complex with significant structural issues, including both the northeast and southeast towers, multiple southern and northern wall sections and the west and east wing interior walls.
Issues the analysis notes include bricks, roof tiles and other components that have fallen from the towers; cracked limestone; and significant wall deterioration.
“Given the overall condition, height and proximity to Jackson Street and E. 30th Street, it is our opinion that this building poses a significant danger to the public,” the report states.
Belmont said 16 properties surrounding the structure were sent letters informing them they are within a potential “fall zone,” if the building were to come down, though he stressed that the analysis did not determine that structural collapse is imminent.
The new street closures have exacerbated frustrations for people working and living around the roughly 125-year-old complex, which once was considered the largest and most modern brewery in the country.
Curtis Knapp’s automotive business, Duck Duck Drive, sits in the shadow of the building’s towers. Since June, access to his building has been heavily limited due to the partial closure of East 30th Street, and now the closure of Jackson Street has made it harder for customers to reach his business.
“Somebody recommended I go have a conversation with the city about loss of revenue,” Knapp said. “It’s a lot harder for any customers to get in here.”
Belmont said the city will not reopen the streets surrounding the deteriorating building until its issues have been resolved.
Knapp said he isn’t concerned that the structure could collapse and believes that the city’s most recent steps are in response to the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport earlier this year that killed three people.
“The word that they keep using is an abundance of caution,” Knapp said.
Emerson purchased the Dubuque Brewing and Malting Co. building in 2017 for $865,000 with intentions of rehabilitating the structure, but those plans were delayed after the project failed to secure funding through state and federal historic tax credits.
Emerson said he just had completed some stabilization work on the building a few weeks ago, so the new analysis stating it remains unsafe came as a surprise.
The developer said he still hopes to pursue his planned project to rehabilitate the structure and create 82 one- and two-bedroom and efficiency apartments, along with 17,000 square feet of office, commercial and retail space.
However, if the building cannot be stabilized, the historic structure might need to be demolished.
“None of us want anything to happen that would hurt anybody,” Emerson said. “Everybody has to be more cautious, though, since that building in Davenport went down.”