Growing up in a small town in Germany, Klaus Eder knew that if he wanted to experience world-class cinema, he would need to leave his hometown.
“I understood rather early that if I want to see movies, then I have to go somewhere else,” Eder said. “At festivals like Cannes or Venice or Berlin, you simply could see films you could not see when you stayed at home.”
Klaus Eder, now general secretary of the International Federation of Film Critics, is in Dubuque this week for his second Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. He is one of three critics being featured at a series of “Critics Corner” panels — new to the festival this year — where professional film critics will talk about their work.
Eder will be joined by critics Justine Smith and Robert Horton to host the panels today at 5:30 p.m. at Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., and at 3 p.m. Sunday at Esther’s Lounge, 123 Main St., as part of the Dubuque festival.
Horton, from Seattle, Wash., is a member of the National Society of Film Critics and host of radio show “The Music and the Movies.” Smith, of Montreal, Canada, is a freelance critic and the screen editor for a local cultural magazine.
So, how exactly does one decide to become a film critic?
Smith said attending a math- and science-focused Catholic high school brought out her need to express herself artistically.
“I started to watch a lot of movies because that’s all I could do,” she said. “I just love writing and I love movies, so to me it seems like a natural marriage.”
Horton came to the world of film criticism through a local film society.
“It was well-timed, because newspapers were still paying people to write movie reviews,” he said.
Eder said being a good writer or judge of films isn’t the most important quality of a film critic.
“I think the one thing which is absolutely necessary is to know the history of cinema,” he said. “You should also know literature and painting and history and psychology.”
Horton said a love of film can start from those early theater-going experiences — the beautiful theaters, the plush seats, the smell of popcorn in the air.
“That sort of passion for film can develop from those experiences,” he said.
The viewing experience has changed, and as a result, the industry is adapting by offering more than just a film, bringing in filmmakers or creating events themed to the film or genre, Smith said.
“For people who love film, it is a passion,” she said. “When the French say ‘cinephile,’ it’s an implication that it’s almost like a disease.”
While people may think a film critic’s job is to determine whether a movie is good or bad, Eder disagreed.
“I have a French colleague who wrote that if he managed to get one person to see the movie, then he did his job,” he said. “If you manage to bring them to see the movie, then you did your job. This is the basis of the profession.”