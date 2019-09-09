MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Iowa County Fair wrapped up on Labor Day — the last local county fair to conclude.
During the annual event, Jaynie Rule, of Linden, was crowned the 2020 Fairest of the Fair.
Her parents are Randy and Tammy Rule, of Linden.
Other local fair royalty also named over the past month:
Jo Daviess County Fair
Emily Raab, 18, of Warren, Ill., was named the Jo Daviess County Fair Queen for 2019. She is the daughter of Kip and Michelle Raab.
Grant County Fair
Kaitlyn Reed, of Platteville, Wis., was crowned the Fairest of the Fair by the Grant County Fair. She is the daughter of Todd and Carrie Reed.
Shelby Knoble, of Lancaster, was crowned the Junior Fairest of the Fair. She is the daughter of Amy Kruse-Knoble and Ryan Wood.
Crawford County Fair
Brooklynn Nagel, of Eastman, Wis., was named 2019 Crawford County Fair Ambassador. She is the daughter of Jon and Becky Nagel.
Brooke Mitchell, of Steuben, was named 2019 Crawford County Junior Fair Ambassador. She is the daughter of Bart and Amy Mitchell.
Aisja Achenbach-Horton, of Eastman, was named 2019 Crawford County Senior Fair Ambassador. She is the daughter of Jenni Achenbach.