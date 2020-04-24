INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Authorities say a helicopter crash that seriously injured a student pilot from the University of Dubuque in January at the Independence airport occurred when the pilot lost control.
The crash occurred at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 21, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The report states that the pilot, who was flying solo, lost control of the helicopter as he attempted to maneuver over a ramp for a landing.
The student’s name still has not been released.
“The pilot was unable to regain directional control before the helicopter impacted an unoccupied airplane and a hangar,” according to the report.
Airport security video footage showed the helicopter had approached a ramp, hovering while heading east, before it began an “increasingly rapid left spin as it drifted north toward a parked airplane and a hangar,” the report states.
The helicopter sustained substantial damage.
The pilot stated there were no mechanical malfunctions.
The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the exact cause.