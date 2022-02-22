A recent influx of federal infrastructure funding is unlikely to change Iowa’s status as having the worst bridge conditions in the country, transportation officials said.
About 19% of the bridges in Iowa were designated as being in poor condition in 2021, the highest percentage of any state in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
In Illinois, 9% of bridges were in poor condition, while 6.8% of Wisconsin bridges fell under that designation.
For Iowa, maintaining bridges has remained a struggle for decades.
“There’s a whole host of reasons why Iowa has problems with its bridges,” said Anthony Bardgett, county engineer for both Dubuque and Delaware counties. “There are a lot of bridges in Iowa, and for funding or political reasons, repairing them has to be delayed.”
Local Iowa counties vary in maintaining bridges. About 9% of the 341 bridges in Dubuque County were reported to be in poor condition last year.
“We are usually able to address around eight to 10 bridges per year,” Bardgett said. “For us, it’s mostly prioritizing which bridges need attention the most, while also looking at their daily traffic totals.”
In Delaware County, 5% of the county’s 291 bridges were in poor condition.
In Jackson County, about 18% of the county’s 253 bridges were given a poor rating last year.
Jackson County Engineer David Dryer said county staff work to keep local bridges repaired and up to date, but the funding isn’t available to address them all.
“We’re able to knock three to five off the list a year usually,” Dryer said. “We have a high number of very short and small bridges, and funding just hasn’t kept up with being able to maintain all of them.”
In Clayton County, 10% of the 248 bridges were in poor condition in 2021. In Jones County, 5% of the 235 bridges were in poor condition.
However, the problem with Iowa’s bridges goes beyond a lack of funding. The state’s unique topography and sparse population also play a role.
Iowa has the seventh-highest number of bridges in the country at 23,870, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. The landscape of Iowa, which includes numerous streams, rivers and valleys, required the construction of myriad bridges to make the state easily navigable, said Scott Neubauer, bridge maintenance and inspection engineer for Iowa DOT.
But the issue isn’t just that Iowa has a lot of bridges, he said. It also has too small a population to support them.
“Iowa has a high number of bridges with a relatively small population,” Neubauer said. “Our state doesn’t have the same kind of resources as other states to address them.”
Compared to other states with high bridge counts, Iowa’s population is substantially smaller. Texas has twice as many bridges as Iowa, but, at 30 million people, its population is 10 times that of Iowa’s.
A higher population means more residents to tax and more money for the state to spend. Iowa DOT spent $3.6 billion in fiscal year 2021, while the Texas Department of Transportation spent $14 billion in that same year.
However, Iowa’s low population also means that the high number of bridges in poor condition does not pose as severe of an issue as it might initially appear. Neubauer said about half of the bridges classified as poor are located in remote, rural areas and are only traversed by about 35 vehicles per day.
“To spend half a million dollars on reconstructing a bridge that only sees that few people per day isn’t economically feasible,” he said. “Those bridges aren’t dangerous to drive on and don’t see much traffic, so we can prioritize the bridges that need attention.”
Last year, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $110 billion in new spending on roads, bridges and major transportation projects. Iowa will receive $86 million each year over the next five years specifically for bridge repairs and improvements, totaling $430 million in additional funding.
However, Neubauer said the infrastructure bill still won’t come close to solving Iowa’s bridge problem.
“At $86 million a year, that’s less than $1 million for each county,” he said. “You’ll get one or two more bridges each year with that, but you’re still going to have a lot of bridges in poor condition.”
To mend all of Iowa’s bridges to fair or good condition, Neubauer said Iowa would need significantly more funding and enough private contractors to handle the thousands of needed bridge repairs and upgrade projects.
“It would take decades just to work through all those bridges, even if you had the money,” he said. “By the time you fix them all, you’d have even more that would need attention probably.”
While the new federal funding will help, Iowa’s bridge problem is likely to get worse as the years progress. Neubauer pointed to declining populations in many rural counties in Iowa, leaving less in local funding for counties to pay to repair their numerous, ever-aging bridges.
“The best thing we can do right now is try to be efficient with the funds that we do have,” he said. “It’s about prioritizing the bridges that need to be addressed first. That’s really the best you can do.”