A six-week chair yoga workshop will start Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Dubuque Body & Soul Wellness Center and Spa, 2728 Asbury Road.

The sessions will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct 30. The cost is $60 ($48 for club members) or $13.50 for daily drop-ins (one punch for members).

The center also will host a 21-day detox workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

The cost is $50 for new participants and $40 for graduates of previous detox programs. Limit 30 participants.

For more information, visit www.relaxlivewell.com.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags