A six-week chair yoga workshop will start Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Dubuque Body & Soul Wellness Center and Spa, 2728 Asbury Road.
The sessions will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct 30. The cost is $60 ($48 for club members) or $13.50 for daily drop-ins (one punch for members).
The center also will host a 21-day detox workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22.
The cost is $50 for new participants and $40 for graduates of previous detox programs. Limit 30 participants.
For more information, visit www.relaxlivewell.com.