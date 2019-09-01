Organized labor in Dubuque County has a rich history, a living history.
Unions have played a pivotal role at some of the area’s largest and most-influential employers through the years. John Deere Dubuque Works, the county’s largest employer, still has about 1,500 union production employees today.
The unions also have played major roles politically. But nationally, the percentage of workers involved in organized labor has been sliding for decades.
The rate stood at 10.5% in 2018 — about half of the 20.1% rate in 1983, which was the first year for which comparable federal data was available.
The 2018 rate is the lowest since 1983. The two points are connected by a nearly unwavering line downward.
The figures continue to be impacted by automation, globalization and manufacturing jobs heading overseas, as well as legislative efforts to restrict, if not eliminate, collective bargaining rights.
All of this troubles Nick Lucy, a 40-year union member and longtime officer of Communication Workers of America Local 7110 in Dubuque. At 79, Lucy has been retired for 16 years, but he remains active in the union.
“I am convinced that organized labor does a better job of providing for the general population than any other group,” he said. “We don’t care what color your skin is, what religion you are, if at all, what your sexual makeup is. We need some checks and balances in society. That’s what organized labor offers.”
It is not lost on Lucy that fewer union members mean fewer union voters — and the voting bloc of organized labor long has wielded considerable political clout, pushing back against policies and politicians that members opposed.
But, as he also points out, the 10% of workers in unions still can help shape elections.
“It can still tip the scales, even if not as much,” he said. “Although it’s a smaller percentage, it’s still significant.”
And while the national downward trend continues, leaders of several local unions report an uptick in membership.
“People see the corporate greed and money rising to the top in amounts it never has before,” said Peter Hird, an organizer for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 704 who previously ran for the state Legislature as a Democrat. “People are looking to unions as a way to stand together against that.”
IBEW 704 reports an increase in membership from 245 in 2016 to 290 this year.
TRUMP 2016
Donald Trump’s path to the presidency included a union boost.
He garnered support from a higher percentage of union voters than any Republican presidential candidate since George H.W. Bush in 1988. Trump took 43% of the union vote, according to exit polls compiled by Roper Center for Public Opinion Research at Cornell University.
The Trump campaign made getting union voters a focus. His speeches focused on manufacturing, especially of automobiles, and on bringing jobs back to the U.S. that corporations had shipped overseas.
There are plenty of other theories as to why union voters turned to Trump.
“The reason they drifted over is there is a lot of frustration,” Lucy said. “They were led to believe we should do a better job of how we spend tax dollars. And they had heard that the Democrats just care about immigrants and minorities and those with the least. They heard Trump was going to give white men a better shake.”
Chris Larimer, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa, said some voters switched party allegiances and backed Trump in 2016 for the same reasons that some did in 2008 with Democrat Barack Obama.
“The only similarity to Obama in ’08 was they both campaigned as a ‘change’ candidate,” he said.
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said that change helped differentiate Trump from his party predecessors.
“The ‘right to work’ stigma is, in general, still a concern for (union) households,” he said. “But they didn’t see (Trump) as following the party line as it relates to trade. And it’s clear he has broken with what was the orthodoxy as far as trade deals go. They believed him. They liked the idea of economic nationalism because he promised these jobs would come back.
“They didn’t forget their concerns with ‘right to work.’ They just didn’t see him as a typical Republican.”
Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, a former union negotiator himself, said he was proud of those union votes for Trump.
“That’s something that certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed,” he said. “The explanation is just remaining focused on the economy — trying to bring manufacturing back, him pushing back against ending employer-sponsored health care. These are bread-and-butter issues.”
DEMOCRATIC SUITORS
Since the new year, the 20-plus candidates for the Democratic presidential primary have crisscrossed the state of Iowa, pitching their bids to numerous groups. Chief among them are unions.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has deep roots with organized labor and has made it a central issue of his third run at the Oval Office.
“We forgot to talk to you,” he told a group of union workers at a recent stop.
Fellow front-runners U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren also long have been supporters of and supported by labor.
Former Massachusetts U.S. Rep. John Delaney has placed labor in the center of his run. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, among others, all have mentioned unions regularly in their statements.
“Politicians are seeing that what unions are fighting for isn’t just for members; it’s for all workers,” Hird said.
Dan White, president and veteran member of United Auto Workers Local 94, has noticed this attention and tried to spread the word.
“The presidential candidates who are currently in Iowa are contacting labor, looking for support,” he said. “I am encouraging people to get out and listen to the candidates and listen to their interests: home, family, jobs.”
Even when candidates aren’t speaking directly to union voters, labor is listening. The field is focused on issues near the top of these voters’ lists as well.
“Health care is a huge thing now, too, who is paying for the health care,” said Kelly Cooper, executive director of Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council. “Back in the day, a lot of times the employers paid 100% of the health care. We’re starting to see that turn where union members are having to pick up more of that expense than they ever have before.”
Budzisz said who ends up with the Democratic nomination could make a big difference in who union voters choose during the general election.
But there is some debate over how big of a role Iowa will play in that.
“In several states along the way, labor unions will be important among primaries — states like Nevada, where there is a high concentration of organized labor in the restaurant industry in Las Vegas,” Budzisz said. “In Iowa, it doesn’t tend to have the same impact as in Nevada or Ohio.”
In 2018, 7.7% of Iowa’s workforce were in unions, according to federal data. The rate stood at 10.6% in 2008.
Last year, the union rates in Nevada and Ohio were nearly 14% and 13%, respectively. (The rates were about 8% in Wisconsin and 14% in Illinois, although northwest Illinois doesn’t hit that high mark.)
Larimer said labor could hold onto its pull in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, set for February.
“Looking at where Democrats go, they’re going to union halls. They’re going to union events,” he said.
He said age demographics play a role.
“What you hear nationally is the numbers in organized labor goes down,” he said. “That translates to Iowa, too. But for the Iowa caucus, the attendees of the Iowa caucus tend to be older. Think about those voters. A lot of those voters have union backgrounds.”
DOWN-TICKET
Manufacturing unions in Iowa and Wisconsin have been left vulnerable by the passage of “right to work” legislation. That means employees don’t have to pay dues to unions to get the same benefits secured by unions for their positions.
“When ... Wisconsin and Iowa did that to their employees, now they’re at the mercy of their employer,” White said. “Anything they can do to weaken the union. They don’t want the workers to unionize. They want you to come to work and get everything they can out of you.”
Cooper pointed to the impact of the low unemployment rate. It stood at just 2.4% in Dubuque County in July, the most-recent month for which data has been released.
“Our unemployment rate is so low that our employers are having to pay more just to get the workforce they need,” she said. “That isn’t always the unions fighting for that, but they are always looking for the current workforce getting those raises and benefits, too.”
Hird said that in Iowa, state-level policy changes have his membership riled up.
“At the state level, you’re going to see a lot of movement,” he said. “Workers have taken hit after hit — from the Legislature coming after collective bargaining, to the private sector attacking workers’ comp, to not raising minimum wage. The corporate side is really running things in Iowa.”
In the public sector, members of Dubuque Education Association said some state decisions have thrown gas on embers that already were aglow.
“There was a teacher shortage starting before,” said Bob Brown, a local field representative for Iowa State Education Association. “But once that (bill that restricts collective bargaining for public-sector unions) passed and was signed by the governor, it got much worse.”
But Kaufmann said the Republican moves haven’t had the impacts that opponents believed.
“In the public-sector unions, you look at the settlements they’ve received and the benefits they’ve received,” he said. “That legislation did not send that on a downward spiral.”
DEA President Tammy Duehr said a far bigger problem was a general lack of funding for schools.
CHANGES IN INFLUENCE
Even with the attention ahead of the presidential election, Lucy said it is hard not to think of the old days of union influence.
“Organized labor at one time was a real powerhouse,” he said. “Organized labor championed the cause for a 40-hour work week so people have a little time to spend with their family and friends. Supposedly, anything over that, overtime was supposed to be a penalty.”
Lucy remembers gathering in Des Moines with people from all over the state and swarming the Statehouse.
“We would go down and visit with state legislators as a group, on their turf and give them our concerns and needs, face to face,” he said. “There is nothing better for sharing your perspective, your experiences and the weaknesses you see in different systems.”
Hird said that, more recently, the same technique has proven effective.
“Obviously, there’s a lot of money in politics,” he said. “Anything you can do without having to raise that much money is huge. It’s getting harder and harder to keep up, so getting to share that face-to-face is really the only way to counteract that.”
NOT YOUR PARENTS’ UNIONS
The changes to organized labor don’t stop with membership numbers.
Budzisz said that while national union membership rates continue to drop, that isn’t true in all sectors.
“The picture we have of traditional organized labor is very different than what we have today — in influence but also composition,” he said. “Some of the traditional unions, associated with mass production, they haven’t grown, whereas in service industries and government employees, that is where the growth in organized labor has been.”
That’s true in Dubuque.
In June, 25 employees of Hilton Garden Inn, part of Q Casino and Hotel, voted to unionize, joining IBEW 704. Hird helped facilitate the vote.
Hotel officials declined to comment for this story.
Hird said employees at Holiday Inn Express, too, are planning a vote to unionize soon. The hotel did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Duehr, of Dubuque Education Association, pointed to several younger teachers taking a strong role in the group.
Kristina Castaneda, art teacher at Roosevelt Middle School, has interviewed legislative and school board candidates for the association.
“I am pleased (to be invited) to be part of the process,” she said. “If I want to — and I do — I can get right up in there.”
REGIONAL REBOUND
In general, the Dubuque area is bucking some trends.
White said UAW 94 is seeing a tick up in new membership. It now has about 1,500 members.
“We are doing very good with new hires at the (John Deere Dubuque Works) plant,” he said. “They join Local 94. We tell them ‘Our strength is standing together,’ and they hear us. Our members came to Dubuque Works for an improvement in pay and benefits. Those didn’t happen on their own. We fought for those.”
Mark Dickson, general manager at John Deere Dubuque Works, said company leaders have a strong relationship with union workers.
“Our bargaining process seems to go pretty well because we’re not that far off,” he said. “The last contract, we had a little more time to get things all through. But in the end, things were ratified.”
He credited union leaders like White for helping keep lines of communication open. Company leaders recognize that workers at all levels are neighbors and colleagues.
“At the end of the day, we’re all John Deere employees,” Dickson said
Hird said in the last year or two, he’s seen a change in the newest employees.
“The culture is coming back to what it used to be,” he said. “The younger generation don’t see themselves staying at a job for years and years. When they move around, they’re starting their careers over and over. Some of them are starting to look at a union as a way to keep their benefits or protections with them as they move.”
Local labor leaders are thrilled at the rejuvenation they have seen.
“That’s going to be a key to unions surviving — can they get that younger generation to join the membership?” Cooper said.
With eyes to the future, Cooper’s labor-management council — one of around 10 left nationwide, she said — has focused on workforce development, a huge issue for employers and prospective elected officials.
Through its Tech Works program, the council shows about 100 students per year from Hempstead and Dubuque Senior high schools around sites of skilled trade.
“We career coach, get them out on tours, look at apprenticeship programs,” she said. “A lot of them don’t know what the construction apprenticeship programs are. They don’t have to go to community college. They can enter these apprenticeship programs and have it paid for.”
The council also partners with the education association to introduce mock collective bargaining sessions with students.
“The people who have the most power over this state can get you downtrodden,” Duehr said. “The hope is with the kids, what we do every day.”