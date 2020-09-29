A Memorial Mass for Mary L. Green, of Cascade, Iowa, will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Cascade. An incorrect date appeared on Page 14A Monday. The TH regrets the error.
megan.gloss@thmedia.com
