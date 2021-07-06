DARLINGTON, Wis. -- County supervisors recently approved a resolution for a federal loan for possible funding to help build a proposed hospital to replace the current Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington.
The hospital was built in 1952, and the projected cost of a new facility is in the $50 million range.
The county board’s resolution said the board, at the recommendation of the county’s Hospital Committee, requests and endorses the provision of funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Program in the form of a grant to plan and begin preliminary work on a replacement hospital for Lafayette County.