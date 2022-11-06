Col. James Johnson took advantage of a topographical quirk, just as thousands of others had done before him and thousands more would after him.
The glaciers that swept over much of North America during the last ice age missed the corners of northwest Illinois, northeast Iowa, southeastern Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. That left not only their hills and valleys intact but also the rich veins of minerals that had provided benefits to Indigenous peoples for thousands of years.
“The interesting thing about ore, which is what mining activity exists to obtain, is that it is by definition rare and something useful to human beings at a certain time and place,” said Erik Flesch, director of Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums in Platteville, Wis. “The geology in this area contains a variety of minerals and rocks that have been considered ore at one time or another since the area was first peopled.”
In 1822, Johnson, a Kentuckian, secured the first mining lease granted by the federal government in the area of what is now northwest Illinois. He wasn’t the first White miner to dig for lead in the region — a French Canadian named Julien Dubuque had reached an agreement with native peoples in 1788 to mine lead locally.
Johnson’s government grant was different. It prompted the most extensive scale of mining of galena, the natural mineral form of lead sulfide and the eventual namesake of the local city.
It also launched a mining boom.
Prospectors flooded the area from Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, southern Illinois and elsewhere, particularly northern England and the jutting, southwestern piece of England called Cornwall. The hardworking newcomers sought riches in dirty, dangerous conditions, acquiring a nickname due to their lives in their diggings that would be adopted by the state of Wisconsin — “Badgers.”
“In 1822, galena is struck at Fever River (near present-day Galena), and 1827 is when lead mining develops at Platteville, Cassville, Mineral Point, Dodgeville and Hazel Green,” said Eugene Tesdahl, an associate professor of history at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. “That’s when mining really catches on, and the industry really dominated the region for more than 100 years. If you look at the economies of Platteville, Dubuque or Galena, mining was 80% of the (gross domestic product). Platteville had mines and smelters right in the middle of town, same as Dubuque.”
More than 150 years after Johnson secured his grant, the last large-scale mining operation closed in the area.
“Mining always ends for economic reasons,” said Tom Golden, a retired mining engineer in Galena. “There is no other reason for a mining company to be in business than to make money. It’s all economics. It just got to where (mining companies) couldn’t make money (locally).”
The industry that once drew settlers, led to the founding of communities and even provided local place names left a mixed legacy that includes stories of great wealth and current efforts to mitigate detrimental environmental effects.
RICHES JUST BELOW THE SURFACE
To understand why this region became a center of mining, Flesch said, it is important to understand the nature of local soils.
“Here in the Driftless area, the soil over the top of the bedrock is relatively thin. It’s a thin veneer of windblown rock flour that is called loess,” he said. “Any farmer will say it is fertile compared to other parts of the Midwest where the soil is hundreds of feet thick. Here, our soil is relatively thin and, in many cases, reveals the bedrock underneath.”
That bedrock revealed useful minerals to the area’s earliest inhabitants, and the first mining followed.
Native Americans found a type of rock material that is relatively light for its size and forms a sharp edge when broken called chert.
“This was the first mineral mined in the region and was used when you needed a tool that was pointy, such as a spear, a knife or a scraping tool,” Flesch said.
Native Americans also learned that the locally available galena mineral could be ground into a glittery substance that could be heated and used for a variety of ceremonial purposes.
“All you need to be able to turn (galena) into lead metal was essentially a hot campfire,” Flesch said.
Lead became deeply tied to Indigenous life in the region.
“Galena lead ore, like copper ore on Lake Superior, is something that native peoples have revered for thousands of years because of the shiny nature of it,” Tesdahl said. “Shiny things in a lot of these early Indigenous spiritual traditions equate to spiritual power.”
Native American mining activities co-existed with European and early North American fur trading in the area by the 18th century. Then, a treaty with dubious legal standing changed the status quo.
ENTER A MAN NAMED DUBUQUE
Julien Dubuque was engaged in the fur trade when he arrived in this part of the Mississippi Valley. He soon recognized that lead was a far more valuable local commodity, and on Sept. 22, 1788, he entered into an agreement with Meskwaki peoples based in Prairie du Chien, Wis., to mine for lead in an area south of what would become his namesake community.
“The treaty was really more of a lease that Julien Dubuque cut with Meskwaki leaders,” Tesdahl said. “He wasn’t an authorized leader to make this kind of agreement.”
The treaty would seem illegitimate from many contemporary perspectives, including those of the Spanish government that ruled this region. So why wasn’t Dubuque called out on this dubious treaty and forced to rid himself of his mining claims?
“The people who really would have called him on that were the Spanish because this was Spanish Louisiana at the time, but they didn’t call him on it because they were profiting from him shipping the lead down the river,” Tesdahl said.
Dubuque instead sought and was granted Spanish authority for working his claims in an area called Mines of Spain.
Dubuque died in 1810, and soon, mining activity would dramatically increase.
THE RUSH IS ON
Julien Dubuque’s success did not go unnoticed.
“When people from other parts of the United States and Europe discovered how plentiful this mineral — galena — was here, it led to a rush on those resources in the 1820s,” Flesch said. “The place in Illinois was named for galena because (the mineral) was abundant there and it could change people’s lives overnight — if they could only find it. We needed lead to make bullets and shot and for household and industrial items, like making printer’s type and pipes and other things for which you needed a soft metal.”
The rush for lead and its potential riches drew a variety of prospective miners to the region, from the humble to the powerful.
“You could be an artisanal miner who would get your land lease from the federal land office in Galena and go off into the wilderness and make your fortune simply by obtaining a quantity of galena and either smelting it yourself or bringing it to a smelter,” Flesch said.
Among the arrivals were men desperate to safeguard their claims.
“(Wisconsin is) called the ‘Badger State’ because the rush on the lead resources before the Civil War led to a way of life of frontiersmen fiercely defending their mining claims and sometimes sleeping in them to make sure no claim jumper would steal them overnight,” Flesch said.
The rush also introduced the brutal legacy of enslavement to the area.
“Some of the wealthiest lead and zinc mine and smelter operators in this area in the 1820s enslaved Black folks illegally to produce that lead, and they profited greatly from doing that,” Tesdahl said. “That includes John Rountree, the founder of Platteville, and Henry Dodge, the founder of Dodgeville.”
Slavery had been illegal in the Northwest Territories since 1787. Illinois was a free state by 1818. Wisconsin was in free Michigan Territory in 1830, the year a deed of sale details one of Rountree’s slave purchases.
This area had become the epicenter of North American lead production.
“(Lead) is what they called ‘gray gold’ back in the day,” said Bob Buman, a former miner in Galena. “If you found enough of (it), you could become very rich absolutely overnight. And many did.”
Lead’s primacy wouldn’t last.
THE RISE OF ZINC
It took several decades for another mineral to supplant lead as the most-valuable locally mined mineral.
“By the end of the Civil War, lead mining is already declining (in our area),” Tesdahl said. “(Lead mining) did continue into the 20th century, but already, (the local emphasis) had shifted to zinc mining by the 1880s.”
Zinc was used as a galvanizing agent.
“It was used for all of the barbed wire that was going up in the United States,” Flesch said. “Any time we needed to stop things from rusting, we needed zinc.”
Flesch said the rise of local zinc mining required more advanced infrastructure and larger investments in operations that included mills.
“At the mill, they had technologies that would use both mechanical and chemical means to separate out the different minerals,” Flesch said. “When (miners) were able to get below the water table, that meant mining deeper, which meant more-sophisticated mining techniques and we were discovering more zinc sulfide. This mineral, called sphalerite, really defines the mining and processing of the 20th century time period.”
Two local industries prospered from local lead resources.
“Zinc was used for mixing with copper to make shell casings,” Tesdahl said. “Between 1880 and World War I, that was a booming industry for zinc around here. Zinc also is a main ingredient in a battery.”
Battery production remains part of the industrial fabric in Grant County, Wis.
WORK LIFE UNDERGROUND
Golden, the 73-year-old retiree, began working in area mines at the age of 18 in 1968. His goal was to join the ranks of mining engineers, who are devoted to mineral extraction.
“I was afraid that they wouldn’t let me (become a mining engineer) because I am blind in one eye and I have no depth perception,” he said. “Well, my father was an optometrist, so I would get the eye charts and memorize them so I would pass the eye tests.”
Golden worked in local mines until 1972 while earning his mining engineering degree.
“I was a powderman-trimmer,” Golden said of his underground role. “I loaded holes (with blasting powder) and set off the blast.”
Golden’s work in the mines south of Galena enabled other miners to reach the ore. Golden would load blasts underground about twice per day and trim excess rock from the blast sites.
“There was no training. You learned as you went,” he said. “There also were very few safety measures, but you wore a hard hat, of course.”
Golden said there was no thought of ear protection, either, and he has felt the effects of the underground blasting for decades.
“My ears have been ringing since 1968 — 24/7,” he said. “Sometimes, it gets to me.”
Buman’s life now revolves around local history. The 71-year-old has portrayed U.S. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant as part of the Galena Generals historical group since the 1970s. Back in his early adulthood, Buman’s life revolved around mining. His family’s mining history includes the work of his grandfather Elmer John Buman.
“His nickname was ‘Hard Rock,’” Buman said. “When he was a miner, he helped sink the shaft at the Bautsch Mine (south of Galena).”
Bob Buman went to work at that mine when he was 21.
“My very first day underground, I asked the guys in the personnel carrier, ‘Where is the shaft at?’ They said, ‘Just down this way. You will see the ladder going up.’ Well, when I walked down, I looked up and saw a spot of daylight, up a 500-foot shaft. I was standing there, admiring Grandpa’s work, when a drop of water fell from about 200 feet (up) and hit me in the eyeball. I didn’t see it coming. I knew it was my Grandpa saying, ‘Get your tail out of there.’”
Buman would load and detonate rounds of explosive powder in drilled holes and follow up the blasts by trimming loose rock with a metal bar.
His nickname was “Boomer” — a play on his last name and his profession.
“I would take a stick of (explosive) primer powder, break it in half, and throw it to my buddy,” he said. “He would catch them every time. The one thing I didn’t want to do is shine my headlight into his eyes, so I always shined it right at his chest. We were quite a team.”
‘REALLY DANGEROUS PROFESSION’
As mining continued in the area, it also routinely posed dangers to those underground.
“It was a really dangerous profession for a long time in the area,” Tesdahl said. “In the lead mines or diggings in the 1820s through the 1870s, the (miners) were often crouching or crawling right on the seam (of ore). It was dirty and cramped. Some miners were dampening a handkerchief and covering their face because they complained of coughing.”
The health risks from mining in the area continued into the late 19th and 20th centuries.
“By the 1890s, coal miners (in the East) were getting black lung, and lead miners and zinc miners here were getting it, too,” Tesdahl said.
External injuries also were common. Golden said he suffered numerous broken fingers during his work underground.
“You didn’t go to the doctor or anything like that. You kept working,” he said. “In the mines up here (in the tri-state area), I lost two friends from accidents. One got run over by a piece of equipment, and one was blown up. We would get slabs (of rock) the size of this room fall, and I’ve had to get away from them. I’ve had slabs half the size of this room roll off a wall. I was knocked into a bucket by a slab about the size of a filing cabinet. You taught yourself the correct techniques of getting out of the way.”
It was 50 years ago that Buman experienced one of the most-feared risks associated with mining.
Buman and a friend were preparing holes for blasts in an area of the Bautsch Mine known to have been structurally unstable. Buman’s friend had filled a hole with powder when a boulder crashed down from the mine ceiling behind them.
“We took off running,” Buman said. “When I stopped running, I was still ‘running’ — my legs were shaking.”
About a week later, Buman was in another part of the mine when potential disaster struck.
“The other guys were loading boulders (with powder) to build a ramp up to another level (of the mine),” he said. “I was by myself loading boulders with primer powder. Every so often, you could feel your body shrinking in and out — the air pressure was changing. Then, there was about a 65-mph wind that came whistling through the mine. It just kept whistling and whistling and whistling. There was nowhere for the air to go. I laid down right where I was at. The wind came from a subsidence. A whole hillside caved in.”
There were no injuries during that November 1972 episode, but the incident had a profound effect on Buman. He and other miners walked down to the base of an incline where the hillside had given way.
“This is the honest-to-God truth: 350 feet underground, you could look up at an angle and see the stars,” he said. “The hole in the hillside was that big.”
MINING FADES
Golden said that when he began mining as a college student, he already sensed that he was one of the last of his kind.
“When I started, there were very few younger men who mined,” he said.
Buman was a miner for about three years. Then he came to work in construction in Dubuque with improved pay.
“My last day in the mines, I was only getting $3.72 an hour,” he said.
His construction job paid $6.50 an hour.
Tightening environmental regulations in the 1970s combined with changing economic conditions to phase out local zinc mining.
“Metallic mineral mining ended in our region in 1979,” Flesch said.
That year marked the closure of the Eagle-Picher Industries mine in Shullsburg, Wis. China, Peru and Australia are now the world’s largest zinc producers.
Local rock is still extracted from the earth for architectural stone and gravel, and sand is mined for road building, Flesch said.
In Clayton County in Iowa and areas north of Crawford County in Wisconsin, a high-purity sand is extracted for eventual use in fossil fuel exploration.
“North of us, particularly in the La Crosse and Eau Claire areas (of Wisconsin), is one of the largest deposits of ‘frac sand,’” Tesdahl said.
This sand is used in a controversial process called hydraulic fracturing that breaks open underground geologic formations containing natural gas and oil.
MINING’S LOCAL LEGACY
Tesdahl said the invasive nature of local mining physically altered portions of this region.
“Ripping seams of galena ore out of the Earth has lasting impacts for the environment,” he said. “When you consider environmental degradation, the legacy of (our mining history) is in things like runoff.”
During the fall of 2021, a settlement reached in federal court cleared the way to further address one example of that local, lasting impact.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reached a $1.25 million settlement with the owners and former owners of part of the Bautsch-Gray Mine site — the mine where Buman experienced the subsidence in 1972. The settlement will help pay some of the estimated $21.4 million in cleanup costs at the 34.2-acre site, which was listed as a Superfund site in 2012.
Since the mine closed in 1975, erosion on the property caused soil, groundwater and surface water contamination, according to an EPA report.
The EPA recently provided an update on the project in an email to the Telegraph Herald. It stated that contractors continue to regrade portions of the site that have experienced significant erosion and to manage stormwater runoff through the use of retention ponds and other practices.
The next phase in the project begins in early 2023, when the EPA will begin designing a cap to be placed over mine tailings piles to keep them in place and prevent erosion.
“We shouldn’t necessarily lament the end of mining,” Tesdahl said of the local legacy of the industry. “Something to ask ourselves is what we should do with this complicated legacy of lead and zinc mining in the Driftless region. We shouldn’t fully feel guilty for it, and we shouldn’t feel fully nostalgic for it, either.”
