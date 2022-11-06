Col. James Johnson took advantage of a topographical quirk, just as thousands of others had done before him and thousands more would after him.

The glaciers that swept over much of North America during the last ice age missed the corners of northwest Illinois, northeast Iowa, southeastern Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. That left not only their hills and valleys intact but also the rich veins of minerals that had provided benefits to Indigenous peoples for thousands of years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.