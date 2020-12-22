A man who had a large amount of cocaine and meth — as well nearly $11,000 in cash — in a Dubuque hotel room has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison.
Brandon J. Seys, 42, was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Seys was indicted early this year on five federal charges in relation to a December drug-trafficking bust, but the other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
In connection with an investigation of illegal drug sales in the area, the Dubuque Drug Task Force executed search warrants at a hotel where Seys was staying in December 2018, according to federal court records.
Authorities also searched Seys’ vehicle, a storage unit and a residence at 740 Boyer St.
“Officers found $792 in his wallet and $10,000 in cash in his right front pocket,” court documents state. “During the investigation, law enforcement has not identified any legitimate source of income for Seys.”
Task force members also found 98 grams of cocaine and 184.2 grams of meth in Seys’ hotel room. At the storage unit, authorities recovered a “TEC 9” 9 mm pistol, a .380-caliber handgun, a high-capacity, 34-round magazine and several loaded magazines, authorities said.
At 740 Boyer St., authorities reported finding more firearm ammunition and a GPS unit that investigators put on Seys’ vehicle about one week earlier. A Dubuque County judge authorized the use of the device on Seys’ vehicle as part of the investigation. Authorities said Seys removed and destroyed the device.
The U.S. Attorney's Office reports that Seys later admitted at the plea hearing to possessing the firearms and being a felon.
"Evidence during the case showed that Seys told others he was willing to use the firearms if officers attempted to arrest him," states a press release.
Seys originally was arrested on state-level charges, which were later dropped due to the federal case.