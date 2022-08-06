PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch made sure to shake every hand at her campaign event Friday morning in Platteville.
She hugged attendees, took photos with families and commiserated with attending constituents who said they were fed up with the current administration.
It all circled back to the “people-first” campaign Kleefisch was attempting to highlight ahead of the upcoming primary election.
“While other people are investing in stuff, in things you can buy like signs and lots of ads, we have chosen to invest in relationships, in people,” she said.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Kleefisch will face off against fellow Republicans Tim Michels, Tim Ramthun and Adam Fischer for a shot at running against incumbent Tony Evers.
The former lieutenant governor made a final-hour appeal to Grant County voters Friday, outlining her stance on inflation, education and crime to a crowd of about 25 people at Pioneer Lanes.
Affordability was one of Kleefisch’s top talking points Friday, where she bemoaned high fuel prices and supply chain slowdowns.
“There’s nobody better to tell that story than Platteville because there are days some of you can’t afford gas and groceries in the same day,” she told the crowd. “That’s no good. We’ve got to be able to afford things again.”
If elected, Kleefisch said she’d work to “reform” and reduce welfare benefits to return “childless, able-bodied adults” to the workforce. She said this would help with workforce shortages and supply chain issues, as well as save the state money.
With that money saved, Kleefisch said she would work to reduce state income and personal property taxes.
This resonated with Platteville resident Devyn Shea, who said he thought Kleefisch’s tax plan would be “beneficial” for the state. Shea voted early for Kleefisch and showed up Friday, he said, to “see what my vote went toward.”
“Candidates for statewide office don’t really come to this area that often, so I figured this would be a good opportunity,” he said.
If elected, Kleefisch said, she would also work to add “1,000 new cops” to the streets as well as send Wisconsin National Guard members to the border with Mexico to try to cut down on drug trafficking. She also wants to sign legislation banning schools from requiring masks.
In response to some of Kleefisch’s comments on the current administration and campaign, Evers’ press secretary Kayla Anderson provided the following comment:
“Rather than focusing on what divides us, Gov. Evers is committed to delivering results that matter, and he will continue to bring people together and work to address rising costs, help small businesses, expand high-speed internet, and give our kids the education they need to thrive.”
