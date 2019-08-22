LANCASTER, Wis. — Three philanthropic organizations in Lancaster have found a new home in a building that bears the name of a fondly remembered volunteer.
Visitors to the new Jim Hoehl Outreach Center, 245 W. Elm St., can receive food each month and, during the holidays, clothing, food, gifts and toys.
Renovations to the center, which houses the Lancaster Association of Churches Food Pantry, Low Income Food Exchange program and Grant County Holiday Project, were completed in July. This week, volunteers hosted an open house to showcase the building.
Those who oversaw the project said Hoehl, were he alive today, would be excited by the development.
He believed that “with effort and perseverance, people in the community could make a difference in the lives of other people,” said Bill Manthe, president of Lancaster Association of Churches.
NEW LOCATION
Volunteers had sought a new space to house the Lancaster organizations for several years.
Prior to the food pantry’s move to the new center, it operated from the basement of Lancaster Congregational Church.
“Our space was not handicapped-accessible,” said Linda Bendorf, pantry manager. “We dealt with stairs all the time, and it became a real issue.”
Meanwhile, the construction of the new Grant County Community Services Building just outside of Lancaster in 2018 included plans to demolish two buildings that housed the LIFE program and Grant County Holiday Project.
LAC volunteers became aware of a single-floor vacant building that formerly housed a We Energies facility.
“We found that this building, after touring it, met the needs of all three services,” said the Rev. Mark Weaver, pastor at Lancaster United Methodist Church.
Bolstered by a $10,000 contribution from Lancaster Association of Churches, the Fritz Family Foundation purchased the building for $31,000 and leased it to LAC for a nominal fee.
“Anything we can do to help people is critical to the growth and development and vibrancy of any community regardless of how big or how small,” said David Fritz.
More than 100 volunteers oversaw renovations, which included the replacement of drywall, wiring, plumbing, and heating and cooling systems.
The organizations also are responsible for building maintenance and energy costs, which total from $10,000 to $12,000 per year.
To support those costs, volunteers launched the 360 Program, which seeks donors who can provide monthly contributions of $30 to finance operating expenses.
“We rely solely and wholly on donations,” Weaver said.
NAMESAKE
The outreach center’s namesake, Jim Hoehl, occupies a special place in the minds of Lancaster residents, who knew him as a man of faith who devoted his life to serving those in need.
“One of Jim’s goals in life was to work to age 55 and then retire and spend the rest of his life volunteering,” Manthe said.
Hoehl did just that after retiring from the Grant County Department of Social Services in 2003. But his life was cut short by cancer.
He died in 2009 at the age of 61.
Manthe said what made Hoehl remarkable was his desire to start new initiatives to help greater numbers of people. Even before his retirement, community service was his second full-time occupation.
“He helped bring the LIFE program to Lancaster,” Manthe said. “He was gifted with a sense of organizational structure in his head.”