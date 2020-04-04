LANCASTER, Wis. — Despite objections from Mayor David Varnam, Lancaster Common Council members this week unanimously approved drawing up plans and specifications for two utility projects to be done this year.
The council approved soliciting bids for a sanitary sewer project on Valley View Road and a storm sewer project on Cherry Street.
“I’m concerned about the city borrowing money without knowing how we are going to repay it,” said Varnam. “How long are businesses going to be closed? Water and sewer user fees will be down because businesses are closed. We’re planning for something that we don’t have a full picture on yet.”
But City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Kurihara indicated he did not think it made sense to delay the project, while Public Works Director John Hauth said he is 100% behind both projects.
The $330,000 Valley View project aims to help reduce flooding in a subdivision on the north side of the city. The more-than-$80,000 Cherry Street project aims to reopen the street, with other stormwater issues underneath it to be addressed at a later date.
Council Member Rose Oliveto said the Valley View project is especially important to reduce the possibility of more flooding, and that she would hate to see East Cherry remain closed for the rest of this year.