Lisa Kloft joined the Dubuque Jaycees chapter in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 lockdown. But that didn’t stop the 26-year-old from diving right in and getting things done.
From the Hills & Dales Easter egg hunt to decorating Washington Park for Christmas, Kloft got involved immediately.
“She’s our executive vice president in her third year (of membership), and that’s pretty impressive,” chapter president Katie Steffensmeier said. “She’s just one of those people who’s not afraid to say ‘yes.’”
Kloft recently received the Heidi Juttner Memorial Award, a national award presented by the Jaycees to an outstanding local chapter vice president.
Prior to joining the Jaycees, Kloft had participated in several volunteer activities with her mother, who belongs to the Dubuque Noon Lions.
“I joined the Dubuque Noon Lions about five years ago,” Kloft said. “But before that, I remember doing a lot of things with that group because of my mom: wrapping Christmas presents at the mall or working food booths at the fair.”
Kloft’s first Jaycees project was the annual Easter egg hunt at Hills & Dales. The event had been canceled in 2020, and still needed to be modified in 2021 due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
“They weren’t allowing anyone into the facility,” Kloft said. “But we still wanted to keep that tradition going.”
Kloft arranged to drop off filled eggs and arts and crafts activities to the staff at Hills & Dales so that residents could participate in an indoor hunt with their caregivers.
Arielle Brown, a former Jaycees member who now lives in Madison, Wis., nominated Kloft for Iowa Chapter Vice President of the Year, an award she won in 2020.
“I am so proud of Lisa,” she said. “Even through the pandemic, she gave 100%.”
Kloft co-led a flags project in conjunction with the local Optimists chapter to place American flags in residential yards and at businesses for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
“There were 102 flags that we put out for each holiday,” she said. “We are continuing to do that this year, too.”
Brown said Kloft is one of the most reliable people she knows.
“Any event that Lisa has planned, she shows up for,” she said. “And if you need an extra pair of hands, she’s the one to call.”
Kloft also works in the Jaycees’ beverage booth at Millwork Night Market, has led outdoor projects at the Dubuque Arboretum, assists with beer ticket sales at the Dubuque County Fair and is involved in planning and coordinating the Jaycees’ annual July 3 fireworks event.
“I like to feel like I’ve accomplished something,” she said. “Even if I can make a difference in the smallest way, just making somebody’s day better is pretty satisfying.”
Steffensmeier said the Dubuque chapter is lucky to have Kloft among its members.
“She’s one of those people who will volunteer to coordinate a project and will be there every step of the way,” she said. “She’s definitely a go-to person that helps everyone with whatever they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.