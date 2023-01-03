Dale Hines loved his part-time job working at the ice rink at Allison-Henderson Park in Dubuque when he was in high school in the mid-1960s. He could hang out with his friends and get paid for it.
Sara Munz loved hanging out at the rink, too. She didn’t work there, but she thought the guy who did, and who had some of the same friends she had, was worth getting to know better.
Dale was thinking the same thing.
“She was really nice,” he said. “And pretty good-looking, too.”
Soon, Dale, who lived on Adair Street, and Sara, who lived not far away on Grace Street, would meet every morning and go to Mass together at St. Anthony Catholic Church. After church, they would grab a doughnut at Moe’s Bakery on University Avenue and then go their separate ways to school — Dale to Dubuque Senior High School and Sara to Academy of the Visitation.
“The priests and nuns started asking us questions about why we were together so much,” recalled Sara, now 76. “’Because we’re going to church together,’ I’d say. Yeah, they were watching us like hawks.”
Eventually, their friendship blossomed into something more.
“Sometimes, we’d walk up to Jack’s Chicken Palace and get a 25 cent bag of fries,” said Dale, now 78. “Then, I’d walk her home and we’d eat the fries on the way.”
The day after his high school graduation, Dale began working at Caradco. Sara, who had transferred to Senior for her last few years of high school so she could take business classes, graduated a few years later and began working for the local farm credit bureau.
For Valentine’s Day in 1965, Dale gave Sara an engagement ring, and the pair started planning their wedding. They were married in Resurrection Church on April 16, 1966, and will celebrate their 57th anniversary in the spring.
After a short honeymoon to visit family in Des Moines, they made their home in Dubuque. Eventually, they bought the home on Adair Strett in which Dale grew up and where they raised daughter Becky Hauder.
“When we sold the house a few years ago, we figured out that there had been a Hines family living there for more than 72 years,” Sara said.
Sara was a stay-at-home mom, and Dale left Caradco after a few years to work in the construction business, eventually striking out on his own.
A couple of construction accidents that left Dale with broken bones and long recoveries convinced him to leave the industry.
“Both of his accidents were falls off a ladder while he was doing roofing jobs,” Sara said. “He hated roofing. He always jobbed them out. But we needed the money at the time, so he did them.”
Through the recommendation of a friend, Dale was contacted by Dubuque Supply Co., and as soon as he was able, he began working there full time. Thirty-eight years later, he continues to work 10-hour days and has no plans to stop any time soon.
“I’ll work there as long as they’ll have me,” he said.
Becky, of Dubuque and the couple’s only child, said her parents had a fairly traditional marriage.
“My dad was the provider, and my mom took care of everything else,” she said. “And they were both perfectly OK with that.”
When Becky joined the Dubuque Colts Drum & Bugle Corps, she and her parents immersed themselves in all things drum and bugle.
“We ran the bingo fundraiser for the Colts for years,” Sara said.
Becky said she knows her parents went through some tough times, particularly when her father was laid up from his accidents.
“I know it was hard,” she said. “I was in high school the first time. My mom took care of everything, from the housecleaning to the cars to the finances. And now, it’s kind of reverse because Mom has had some health challenges, so my dad will vacuum or do laundry. They take care of each other.”
Dale is a hunter and has passed on that love to his grandsons, Rees and Rylee.
“We have a camper on a farm near Strawberry Point,” Dale said. “I’ve been hunting up there for 60 years. I used to go there with my dad, and now, I’m doing it with my grandsons. It’s the best thing.”
Knox, Rylee’s son, is also the apple of his great-grandmother’s eye.
“I am chopped liver now compared to those boys,” Becky said with a laugh. “I used to be the main squeeze because I was an only child. But not anymore.”
When Dale is off hunting with the grandsons, Sara loves to go shopping and traveling with friends.
“People will ask me, ‘Doesn’t it bug you that he goes hunting every weekend?’” she said. “Hell, no. I don’t care. It’s what he loves, and it makes him happy. I’m glad he’s doing his thing. He’s doing what he wants to do. And I do what I want to do.”
Both Dale and Sara describe themselves as low-key, not letting much get in the way of enjoying each other and enjoying life.
“We let a lot of things roll off of our shoulders,” Sara said. “It takes a lot to get either of us upset.”
Dale said while they enjoy spending time apart pursuing what they’re passionate about, they doesn’t mean they prefer it that way.
“We like being together, too,” he said. “We don’t have too many arguments. We never did. If we do, they’re important.”
Becky said her parents weren’t big on giving each other gifts, but they do have a private joke that has been going on between them for as long as she can remember.
“For any occasion — birthday, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Easter, any holiday — my dad will go and find the biggest, gaudiest, ugliest card he can find and give it to her,” she said. “And my mom will just laugh.”
Dale and Sara’s easy-going natures have definitely been at least one of the secrets to their 57-year marriage.
“My dad is so patient with my mom, and my mom is patient right back,” Becky said. “They always have each other’s backs.”
