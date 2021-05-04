A Dubuque teen was arrested Sunday night after police said he was involved in a robbery and shooting in January.
Dwayne M. Howard, 18, of 1165 Center Place, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Sunday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that officers investigated a shooting on Jan. 23 near 1075 Walnut St.
Police reported that Dylan A. Pace, 21, and Bernard E. Esters, 27, were sitting in a vehicle while Latornce Smith, 44, stood near it. Two men approached, one wearing a dark-colored jacket and one wearing a red, puffy jacket.
Smith told police that the man in the dark jacket opened the vehicle’s rear side door, “pointed a gun at (two of the men) and asked for everything they had,” documents state. The men struggled over the gun, and a gunshot was fired at Pace, who was not hit.
Traffic camera footage showed the man wearing the dark-colored jacket dropping a magazine to a .45-caliber handgun while fleeing the scene, documents state. Footage also shows the man wearing the red jacket firing at the vehicle with what appears to be a revolver before also fleeing.
Investigators found two bullet holes in the vehicle, one near where Pace was sitting and one in the rear bumper.
Investigators used social media and the jackets worn by the shooters to hone in on Howard and Caine Dominguez-Schiesl, 18, court documents state. A fingerprint of Dominguez-Schiesl was found on the dropped gun magazine.
On Feb. 24, documents state Howard fled into 653 Chestnut St., No. 1, when he saw police. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and reported locating marijuana in one shoebox that also contained paperwork linked to Howard. They reported finding a small revolver consistent with the one used in the Jan. 23 shooting in another shoebox, which also contained more paperwork linked to Howard.
Online court records as of Monday afternoon did not show any adult charges filed against Dominguez-Schiesl.