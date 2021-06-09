DARLINGTON, Wis. – The Darlington Police Department will be providing free rides at night during this weekend’s Darlington Canoe Festival in an effort to reduce the risk of impaired driving incidents.
Rides will be available from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights by calling 608-726-0242 or 608-726-0247, according to a press release.
The police department is partnering with Lamers Bus Lines to have two vans available both downtown and at the Lafayette County Fairgrounds.
The rides also will be available for the Lafayette County Fair in July and are supported by grant funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The press release states that 72 people have been injured and six killed during the past five years in impaired driving crashes in the county.