Leaders of a Dubuque-headquartered manufacturing company today discussed the past year’s skyrocketing sales and expressed optimism that the momentum will continue.
Flexsteel Industries reported net sales of $478.9 million in fiscal year 2021, which concluded on June 30. That represents an increase of more than 30% compared to the prior year.
The company’s growth kicked into a higher gear in the year’s final quarter, as Flexsteel recorded $136.2 million in sales -- more than double the sales from the same quarter in 2020.
“Our growth trajectory is robust, and we intend to continue this momentum into fiscal year 2022,” President and CEO Jerry Dittmer said during an investor conference call this morning.
Flexsteel’s solid year comes on the heels of a massive restructuring plan, which included the decision to cease manufacturing operations in Dubuque. More than 200 jobs were lost when the Dubuque manufacturing plant closed last year.
Flexsteel, which continues to house its corporate headquarters in the Port of Dubuque, benefited from a surge in demand for furniture in the past year, fueled largely by changing consumer behavior during the pandemic.
Dittmer said the company’s near-term outlook remains bullish, citing improving employment conditions and healthy consumer spending as a couple of encouraging trends.
“Based on these macroeconomic conditions and what we are hearing from customers, we expect demand for home furnishings to remain strong through the bulk of 2021,” he said.
He acknowledged that several factors could complicate the company’s growth, including supply chain issues, material shortages and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.