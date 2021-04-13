MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Jackson County Relay For Life will host a fundraising bowling tournament and vendor and craft fair on Saturday, May 1.
The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the tournament at 1 and 3 p.m. at Timber Lanes, 1000 E. Platt St.
The cost is $20 per person for the bowling tournament, or $10 for anyone registered for the Relay For Life event on June 25.
Proceeds will benefit Relay For Life.
Register for the Relay For Life event by Monday, April 26, at relayforlife.org/jacksoncountyia.
To register for the bowling tournament, call Timber Lanes at 563-652-5882.