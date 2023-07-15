Amidst the Federal Reserve’s pause in increases to interest rates as a way to control inflation, local banks and credit unions are reflecting on how the hikes have impacted their institutions and say customers should do the same.

For the past 18 months or so, the Federal Reserve has implemented steady increases to its key rate, which in turn has affected what borrowers — individuals and businesses — are charged for taking out loans, as well as the rate at which money in savings accounts accrues. At its most recent meeting, the Fed board put off raising rates again to see how its strategy has impacted the high inflation it was supposed to calm.

