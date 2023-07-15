Amidst the Federal Reserve’s pause in increases to interest rates as a way to control inflation, local banks and credit unions are reflecting on how the hikes have impacted their institutions and say customers should do the same.
For the past 18 months or so, the Federal Reserve has implemented steady increases to its key rate, which in turn has affected what borrowers — individuals and businesses — are charged for taking out loans, as well as the rate at which money in savings accounts accrues. At its most recent meeting, the Fed board put off raising rates again to see how its strategy has impacted the high inflation it was supposed to calm.
Representatives of both Dubuque Bank & Trust and Dupaco Community Credit Union said the interest rate hikes have impacted customer behavior and the institutions’ bottom lines. They also said that customers should consider the rates and how they could benefit their savings.
DB&T President Drew Townsend said Thursday that, luckily, the interest rate increases followed some good years for many area companies.
“Overall, I would say that 2022 was solid for most industries that we deal with,” he said. “Many had a good backlog of work coming into the year 2023. So a lot of our clients’ balance sheets have debt priced from before these last 18 months.”
Danielle Gratton, chief financial officer for Dupaco, said individual customers of that credit union had also entered the period of steady increases in good shape.
“Last year was a very strong year, both from a consumer side — purchasing autos and new homes — and on the business side as well,” she said.
But as the interest rates continued to climb, customers began to react accordingly, Gratton said.
“Instead of purchasing a new home, people are taking some loans out in home equity, looking to revamp their current home rather than buying or building new,” she said.
Dubuque County Assessor Billie Selby said that it seems some of those behaviors might be rebounding.
“A Realtor informed me this spring that they saw a brief dip when interest rates were rising steadily, especially in the $600K to $800K market, but that has softened as well as we continue to be in a net-negative supply of affordable housing,” he said in an email.
Among businesses, though, Townsend reported some continued or growing caution about lending.
“Because of the higher costs of debt and prolonged inflationary costs which have made everything more expensive, and the cost of labor on almost every front (increasing), it’s going to be interesting in our world to see how the latter few months of the year and the first few (months) of next year go,” he said.
Gratton said, though, that the same interest rates which have discouraged some borrowers from incurring debt can also help people who focus on saving.
“While the lending volume has plateaued, this is a saver’s market,” she said. “As interest rates have climbed, that has been also true of our savings rates. So I would encourage people to look to saving. Not only is it a good idea to build those saving behaviors, but now you can get more of a return and be rewarded more by saving.”
Townsend said businesses should also use the opportunity provided by the interest rate progress, pause or not, to reflect on how they might be more efficient.
“From a business perspective, it lends itself to constantly reviewing your processes, making sure you’re doing things the most efficient way possible,” he said. “The pandemic prompted a certain amount of that ... But we as humans get stuck in ‘Well, this is the way we’ve always done it.’ This is a time to maybe take a step back and look at it as objectively as you can.”
Financial institutions are, in addition to serving thousands of area customers, also major employers in the tri-state region. And the combination of interest rate hikes and resulting customer behaviors can impact the finances of those institutions themselves. Gratton called this “margin compression.”
Both she and Townsend said area institutions are in better situations than some of the banks in the U.S. that failed, due to interest rates, in recent years. But Townsend said banks are reflecting themselves on how to operate in the short term.
“You continue to have projects starting with housing and developments of lots. But you do want to be thoughtful (as a bank). You’re also not trying to put our clients in a position that they shouldn’t be in. It’s their money, too. And we don’t want to lend so much, with these rates, that the clients get in trouble.”
Since the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, federal agencies have required “stress tests” of most financial institutions in response to the Great Recession’s bank failures. And the Federal Reserve recently discussed increasing the intensity of those tests to dissuade the recent bank failures.
The Federal Reserve board next meets on July 25, with many financial experts expecting a return to interest rate increases.