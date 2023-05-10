City of Dubuque officials plan to install electric vehicle charging stations this year in anticipation of eventually electrifying the city’s fleet.
The four dual port charging stations will be located at the city’s Municipal Services Center, 925 Kerper Court, for use by city-owned vehicles.
There currently are no electric vehicles in the city’s fleet. However, Public Works Director John Klostermann said the charging stations must be installed if the city eventually is going to transition to electric vehicles.
“If we are going to purchase electric vehicles, we need to have the infrastructure to support that,” he said. “We are getting the infrastructure in place.”
Dubuque City Council members recently unanimously approved construction plans and specifications for the $160,670 project, which city staff expect to complete by Oct. 31.
“We’re trying to find a path forward,” said City Council Member Ric Jones. “This is the first step.”
Earlier this year, City Council members approved electrification rationale and implementation guidelines that laid out how the city intends to convert its fleet from gas to electric-powered, with a goal of having every city-owned vehicle replaced by an electric-powered alternative by 2045.
So far, the city has allocated $1 million for the purchase of one new electric bus, which is expected to hit the streets in spring 2024.
Klostermann said the charging stations that will be installed this year mark the first phase of a larger initiative to invest in charging infrastructure.
Eventually, the city intends to have 22 charging stations, with $222,664 already budgeted in the city’s capital improvement plan over the next three years.
Once all the stations are installed, they would be able to provide charging for 41 vehicles.
However, Klostermann said the city plans to add more charging stations only as the need arises in the coming years.
“We won’t purchase more charging stations until we know that we need them,” Klostermann said. “It wouldn’t make financial sense to automatically build all of them right now.”
Jones said the city remains committed to transitioning its fleet to electric, but he added that the process will take time and require significant funding.
However, he added that the city eventually should see cost savings by incorporating electric vehicles due to their lower maintenance and fuel costs.
“They are more expensive on the front end, but the operational costs and the fuel costs are pretty minimal,” he said.
