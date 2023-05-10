City of Dubuque officials plan to install electric vehicle charging stations this year in anticipation of eventually electrifying the city’s fleet.

The four dual port charging stations will be located at the city’s Municipal Services Center, 925 Kerper Court, for use by city-owned vehicles.

