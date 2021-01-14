PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Several Platteville School Board members are questioning the safety of increasing face-to-face instruction for high schoolers after the district’s superintendent announcement of his intent to move from two to four in-person days per week.
“What we have found as we’ve progressed through one-half of the school year is that virtual instruction is a barrier to learning for some of our students,” said Superintendent Jim Boebel, who discouraged tying the decision to the imminent release of the COVID-19 vaccine for school employees.
Students will attend classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. They will continue to have the option to opt into 100% virtual instruction, as has been the case all year.
Parents of high school students will be asked to opt in to four in-person days per week or fully virtual education for their children. They have until Sunday, Jan. 17, to make a decision.
The transition is scheduled to occur Thursday, Jan. 21.
Students at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center also will attend classes for an additional half-day per week.
This story will be updated.