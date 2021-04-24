Police said a Dubuque woman was arrested Thursday night after leading officers on a chase through the city.
Julita C.B. Cigrand, 62, of 469 Emmett St., Apt. 12, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Thursday on charges of eluding and interference with official acts, as well as cited with speeding.
Court documents state the police were notified Thursday by a security officer that a woman, later identified as Cigrand, was trespassing at Kennedy Mall.
An officer saw Cigrand getting into her car in the mall parking lot. Though the officer turned on his emergency lights to stop Cigrand, she drove off, documents state. Officers pursued Cigrand’s vehicle east on Dodge Street, where she reached speeds of 61 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Stop sticks were placed on Dodge Street near Julien Dubuque Bridge, which deflated one of Cigrand’s front tires. Documents state that she turned onto Locust Street, then West Third Street and came to a stop behind Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff St.
Cigrand exited her vehicle but ignored commands to stop until an officer caught up with and grabbed her, documents state.
When questioned by police, Cigrand said she went to Kennedy Mall “to meet with someone about a rent contract which the Kennedy Mall ownership had violated,” documents state. She also told an officer that she didn’t believe that police were trying to pull her over since she did nothing wrong.